Pune Viral Video: Elderly Woman Dances Enthusiastically On Terrace As Ganpati Visarjan Procession Passes By Her Building | Video Screengrab

From children to the elderly, everyone participates in the Ganpati Visarjan procession in Pune. The atmosphere is lively as the city bids farewell to their beloved Bappa. The chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya" and "Ganpati Gele Gavala, Chain Padena Amhala" reverberate throughout.

Meanwhile, a video of an elderly woman dancing enthusiastically on her building's terrace during one such Ganpati Visarjan procession has gone viral on social media. The video has garnered over one million views on Instagram and has received more than 60,000 likes so far.

Watch Video:

Kasba, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tukshibaug, and Kesariwada—considered the five 'Manache' Ganapatis—were immersed with great fanfare by 8pm on Tuesday. The Shrimant Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati, another renowned 'Sarvajanik' (public) idol, was also immersed by 9pm.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra performed 'puja' at Shrimant Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati and an 'aarti' at Kasba Ganpati ahead of the processions.

Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Ayodhya, performed 'puja' before the immersion procession at Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati mandal.

According to the data shared by Pune Police, close to 3,800 Ganesh mandals were registered with them this year.