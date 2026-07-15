From Leaking Shack To Hope: Community Transforms Life Of Widow And Her Two Visually Impaired Daughters In Maharashtra Village | Sourced

Parbhani: A widow struggling to raise her two visually impaired daughters in a leaking tin shack without electricity or basic sanitation has been provided a safe home and a sustainable source of livelihood through a community-supported rehabilitation initiative in Parbhani district.

Rukminibai Prakash Harkal, a resident of Tandulwadi village in Selu taluka, had been supporting her family through daily wage labour after the death of her husband. With no farmland or regular income, she lived in a dilapidated tin-roofed structure where rainwater poured through the roof during the monsoon, forcing the family to spend sleepless nights protecting their belongings from getting soaked.

Girls’ Education…

Despite severe financial hardship, Rukminibai ensured that both her visually impaired daughters continued their education. The girls were enrolled in a school for visually impaired students in Jalna and have successfully cleared their Class 10 examinations.

The family's plight was brought to the notice of the city-based NGO, the Homoeopathic Academy of Research and Charities (HARC), in Parbhani by local teachers Prakash Dube, Deepak Harkal and Ravikant Shinde. Following a field visit, the organisation decided to address not only the family's immediate needs but also its long-term rehabilitation.

House condition before community help | Sourced

Help From Community…

With financial contributions from local donors, HARC constructed a secure 12x15-foot tin shed for the family and built a separate bathroom. The organisation also provided ration supplies, clothing and other essential household items.

To help the widow become economically self-reliant, HARC gifted her goat and two kids, enabling her to begin goat rearing as a supplementary source of income.

The organisation has mobilised assistance worth nearly Rs 80,000 through public participation, covering housing, sanitation, livelihood support and essential supplies.

Soon after the new shelter was completed, heavy rains caused groundwater to seep into the low-lying structure, leaving the floor constantly damp and raising concerns about the family's health.

On noticing the problem during a follow-up visit, HARC arranged for a mason to construct a raised cement floor inside the shed within a day at a cost of around Rs 10,000, ensuring the family now has a dry and hygienic living space.

‘Rain Means Sleepless Nights’

"Earlier, every spell of rain meant a sleepless night as water leaked through the roof and we struggled to keep ourselves and our belongings dry. The new shelter solved that problem, but the floor remained wet after heavy rains. The cement flooring has brought us immense relief," Rukminibai said.

She expressed gratitude to the organisation for standing by the family repeatedly rather than limiting its support to a one-time donation. HARC president Dr Pawan Chandak said rehabilitation should not end with providing immediate relief.

"Continuous follow-up is equally important. After providing a secure roof, we realised that dampness inside the shelter had become a fresh challenge. We acted immediately to resolve the issue so that the family could live in a safe and healthy environment," he said.

With a secure roof, a separate bathroom, a raised cement floor and a modest livelihood through goat rearing, the family has begun rebuilding its life with dignity. The successful completion of Class 10 by both daughters has also opened the door for higher education.

The initiative has emerged as an example of how sustained community participation and rehabilitation can transform the lives of vulnerable families beyond one-time charitable assistance.