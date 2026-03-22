From Poverty To Prosperity, Sunita Devi Builds Thriving Business Through Self-help Support | Representational Image

Lucknow: The life of 41-year-old Sunita Devi, a resident of Uttar Gaon Purwa Dihwa village in Sangrampur block of Amethi district, was once marked by severe hardships before she became associated with the National Rural Livelihood Mission. Her family’s financial condition was extremely weak.

Sunita’s husband, Murlidhar, worked as a tailor in another city, but after meeting his own living expenses, very little money was left for the family. They had no farmland or stable source of income, and lived in a small kutcha house, making survival difficult. Sometimes there was work, sometimes none at all, and the future seemed bleak. However, instead of giving up, Sunita chose to struggle and move forward.

Sunita joined the Sahara Women Self-Help Group operating in her village, which marked a turning point in her life. The group provided not only financial support but also proper guidance. She took her first loan of ₹10,000 and started a small tailoring business from home, stitching clothes and selling them door-to-door in nearby villages.

Gradually, her hard work began to pay off. As her income grew, so did her confidence. She later took another loan of ₹50,000 and rented a room in Amethi, where she opened a shop named “Shivam Sports.” There, she began stitching and selling tracksuits, T-shirts, and other garments. Eventually, she established her own shop in Amethi.

With continuous effort, Sunita expanded her business further. In August 2025, under the Rural Livelihood Mission, she received a cash credit loan of ₹3 lakh from Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank. Using this capital, she scaled up her operations.

Today, her shop “Shivam Sports” has gained recognition in the Amethi region. During winter, the demand for tracksuits and sportswear increases, often doubling her income. Her monthly earnings have now crossed ₹90,000. She has also built her own shop and a permanent house, and has been able to support her children’s education. She regularly repays her bank loan in installments.

Sunita has also created employment for four people. Her husband and son actively support her in running both the workshop and the shop.

Today, Sunita Devi is recognized as an empowered woman in her village. From struggling with poverty, she has transformed her life through hard work - uplifting not only her own family but also inspiring and employing others.

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She believes that the self-help group and government support brought a positive change that completely transformed her life. Inspired by her journey, many women in the village are now joining self-help groups and moving toward self-reliance.

Sunita’s story conveys a powerful message: with confidence and the right support, even limited resources can overcome the toughest challenges. She has already purchased land to expand her business further and plans to open another shop in Amethi if she receives additional financial assistance from the government.