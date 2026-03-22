Yogi Government Boosts Sewage Treatment, Expands STPs Rapidly Under Namami Gange Initiative

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: The pace of work for river cleanliness and wastewater treatment in Uttar Pradesh has increased significantly over the past 9 years under Yogi government. Before 2017, only 5 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) had been installed under the 'Namami Gange program'. In contrast, more than 50 STPs have been installed in the last 9 years after 2017, increasing the capacity nearly tenfold.

About 160 STPs have been installed across the state, through which nearly 5,000 million liters per day (MLD) of wastewater is being treated, preventing it from flowing into rivers. Compared to previous governments, the expansion of sewage treatment infrastructure has accelerated nearly ten times under the current administration.

Under the Namami Gange program, sewage treatment infrastructure is being developed in a phased manner across Uttar Pradesh. While only 5 STPs were installed before 2017, more than 50 new STPs have been set up during Yogi government.

Currently, 9 sewage treatment plants are operational in the capital city Lucknow, with a total treatment capacity of 624.50 MLD. These plants treat wastewater before it flows into the Gomti River and its tributaries.

The operational STPs are located at Bharwara, Daulatganj (Urban), Daulatganj (Rural), Hathi Park, GH Canal, Vrindavan, UP Awas Vikas Parishad area and CG City. The treated water from these plants helps keep rivers clean and plans are also being prepared for its reuse.

Under 'Namami Gange' project, 3 STPs are currently under construction in Lucknow by the State Mission for Clean Ganga, with a combined capacity of 153.50 MLD. These are being built in Barikal, Loniya Purwa and Bijnor areas.

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Additionally, 4 new STPs are proposed in Basant Kunj, Wazirganj, Jiyamau and Mastemau, with a total capacity of 342 MLD. Once completed, the sewage treatment capacity in the capital is expected to exceed 1000 MLD.

Before 2017, river cleaning initiatives largely remained on paper and the pace of STP construction was very slow. Under Yogi government, emphasis has been placed not only on new plants but also on upgrading existing ones.