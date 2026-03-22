Yogi Government Transforms Uttar Pradesh With Integrated Model Ensuring Women’s Safety And Justice

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Over the nine years of Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh, a multidimensional and integrated model for women’s safety has been developed, completely transforming the law-and-order scenario. Through the coordinated efforts of Mission Shakti, Anti-Romeo Squads, modern technology, strict enforcement and a strengthened police system, the state is now providing a safer environment for women. As a result, UP has secured the top position in country in the disposal of women-related cases.

To strengthen women’s safety, special centers were established in every police station under Mission Shakti and around 40,000 police personnel were trained for their operation. At the same time, initiatives like the Anti-Romeo Squads have had a strong impact at the grassroots level. So far, over 5 crore individuals have been checked, 1.85 crore have been warned and legal action has been taken against 38,835 people, demonstrating the strict implementation of a zero-tolerance policy toward crime.

Additionally, services like the 1090 Women Power Line, Women Helpline 181, GRP and Fire Services have been integrated to create a rapid response system for women. The ITSSO portal has been used to incorporate technology into the investigation of sexual crimes, ensuring both transparency and speed. Following the establishment of Mission Shakti centers, a further decline in crime was observed between September 2025 and December 2025. Incidents of rape decreased by 33.92% and dowry deaths declined by 12.96%.

Importantly, not only has there been a reduction in crime, but the state has also set records in speedy disposal of cases. With a disposal rate of 98.90% in women-related cases, Uttar Pradesh ranks first in the country. Due to effective prosecution, convictions have been secured in 32,575 cases involving crimes against women and minors, including 14,111 POCSO cases and 4,564 rape cases.

To institutionalize women’s safety, the police infrastructure has been rapidly expanded. The state has recruited 19,839 women police personnel, allocated 9,172 women beats, activated 3 women PAC battalions and proposed 5 new battalions. Additionally, 134 new police stations, 86 new police outposts and 78 women police outpost counseling centers have been established to strengthen grassroots security.

This comprehensive model of Yogi government reflects a balance of strictness and sensitivity, where tough action is taken against criminals, while women receive prompt assistance, justice and a sense of trust.

Due to this integrated strategy, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a strong and effective model in the field of women’s safety, where both the fear of law and trust in the system coexist. This model is not just about statistics, but a reflection of growing public confidence and systemic transformation, where safety has become an integral part of governance.