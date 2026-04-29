Kalyan: Struggling Auto-Rickshaw Mother Receives ₹1 Lakh Aid And Child Education Support

Community members and local leaders support Komal Gaikwad and her daughter in Kalyan | File Photo

Kalyan, April 29: A deeply moving story of resilience from Kalyan has not only touched hearts but also mobilised swift community support for a struggling single mother, Komal Gaikwad.

Battling adverse circumstances, Komal has been earning a living by driving an auto-rickshaw while caring for her young daughter, who accompanies her throughout the day.

Demonstrating extraordinary determination, Komal has even arranged a special seat in her rickshaw for her child. From dropping her daughter at school to feeding her between rides and bringing her back home, her daily routine reflects both hardship and unwavering commitment as a mother.

Community steps in to help

After her story came to light, local representatives and social organisations stepped forward to extend meaningful assistance. Shiv Sena Contact Chief and Municipal Standing Committee Member Mahesh Gunjai, along with Dashrath Gaikwad, took the initiative to reach out and provide immediate as well as long-term support to the family.

Upon being informed, Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde also took cognisance of the situation and directed party workers to ensure help was delivered. Financial assistance was provided through the Matoshri Gunjai Foundation, reinforcing the support system around the family.

Support for child’s future

In a significant move toward securing the child’s future, full responsibility for the daughter’s education has been undertaken. Additionally, to promote self-reliance, a cheque of Rs 1 lakh was handed over to assist Komal in securing a bank loan for her rickshaw.

Immediate relief measures included providing clothes for the child, a month’s ration, and sarees for Komal, ensuring the family’s urgent needs were addressed.

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Residents praise initiative

Local residents have hailed this initiative as more than just an act of charity, calling it a powerful example of compassion and collective responsibility.

The coordinated response from public representatives and community members underscores that the spirit of standing by those in need remains alive and strong in society.

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