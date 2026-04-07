Kalyan News: RTO Cracks Down On Errant Auto-Rickshaw Drivers After Misconduct Complaints At Kolsewadi Stand

RTO action against auto drivers in Kalyan East brings relief to commuters after misconduct complaints | File Photo

Kalyan, April 7: Acting on multiple complaints of misbehaviour and intimidation, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) launched a crackdown on auto-rickshaw drivers at the Kolsewadi rickshaw stand in Kalyan East, taking action against dozens of offenders.

Residents flag harassment and intimidation

The move comes after local residents reported incidents of harassment involving passengers and two-wheeler riders near the stand. According to complaints, auto drivers were allegedly engaging in high-handed behaviour, preventing private vehicles from stopping near the bridge area, especially during late hours when people arrived to drop off or pick up family members.

Complainant Sharad Shinde stated that rickshaw drivers routinely misbehaved with commuters and motorists, often resorting to threats and aggressive conduct.

They would stop two-wheelers and private vehicles, warn them against parking, and sometimes even attempt physical intimidation, he alleged.

RTO conducts enforcement drive

Taking serious note of the issue, Deputy Regional Transport Officer Ashutosh Barkul confirmed that a special enforcement drive was carried out following the complaints.

Our team has taken action against several auto drivers found violating norms, he said. Officials added that several drivers have stopped operating from the stand after the crackdown, particularly those lacking proper documentation.

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Residents seek sustained monitoring

The RTO’s swift intervention has brought temporary relief to local commuters, though residents are demanding sustained monitoring to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

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