Jhabua Tribal Woman Breaks Poverty Through Self-Help Group Under The Madhya Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Sangeeta Maida, of Rupgarh village in Jhabua district's Thandla block, rose from acute poverty to earn an annual income of Rs 1.45 lakh through participation in Self-Help Group under the Madhya Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission.

Forced to abandon her education due to financial hardship, Maida initially struggled to save even Rs 100 per month after joining her SHG. She secured Rs 10,000 loan from the group and launched a construction shuttering business, followed by buffalo rearing.

Her monthly income now stands at approximately Rs 21,400, drawn from shuttering work, buffalo rearing, agricultural labour and her role as a Community Resource Person.

Maida has since facilitated the formation of eight new SHGs within her hamlet and serves as a trainer at the district, block and village levels. She actively connects women with banking services, government welfare schemes and self-employment opportunities.

Beyond economic work, she advocates for children's education, vaccination, prevention of child marriage and child labour and active participation in Gram Sabhas. Maida now aspires to transform Rupgarh into a poverty-free, fully sanitised Nirmal Gram.