Shocking! Indore Agents Remove Clothes From Bodies At Crematorium, Auction & Sell Them As 'New' To Ahmedabad Traders

Shocking! Agents Remove Clothes From Bodies At Crematorium, Auction & Sell Them As 'New' From Indore To Ahmedabad | AI Generated Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bidding adieu to loved ones is the most toughest moment one has to face in their life. According to Hindu rituals, family offers clothes and jewellery during their final rites, so the soul departs gracefully and contented to heaven.

But, what if you discover that those clothes and jewellery are stolen by the crematorium staff and sold in the market!

Well, a shocking incident has been reported from Indore, where the agents of the crematorium allegedly pick these clothes and sell as new!

A sting operation from Dainik Bhaskar uncovered this disturbing ‘operation’ in practice, spread from Indore to Ahmedabad.

The report said, a network has been developed in the city which removes clothes from bodies at cremation grounds, collects them, cleans them, and then sells them in markets as ‘new garments.’

Furthermore, this is not a small operation but part of an organised network spread from Indore to Ahmedabad. The racket is said to be generating large amounts of illegal income every month.

Sources claim that agents and middlemen are active at cremation grounds, collecting clothes left behind after last rites. These clothes are then washed, ironed, and resold at low prices.

The disturbing practice has raised serious ethical and public health concerns.

Shawl for ₹20, Shirt-Pant for ₹50

The report also revealed the prices for the clothes removed from the bodies. As per the report, the agents are selling different types of clothes for different prices.

The prices are as follows:

Shawl - ₹20, ₹25 and ₹40

Kurta Pajama - ₹45

Shirt Pant - ₹50

Saree without lace - ₹70

Saree with lace - ₹80

And rest for ₹50

It was also uncovered these clothes are auctioned at the crematorium itself and then sold at prices 4 times higher .

Public in utter disbelief

The issue has sparked outrage, as cremation grounds are considered sacred places where people come to bid farewell to their loved ones.

The alleged misuse of such spaces for profit has deeply hurt public sentiments.

Questions are now being raised about how such a large network could operate without the knowledge of authorities.