Indore News: Daughters Carry Mother’s Body For Funeral; Fulfils Her Last Wish By Donating Organs For Medical Research In Indore

Indore News: Five Daughters Shoulders Mother’s Body, Fulfils Mother's Last Wish By Donating Body for Medical Research In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A tale of compassion, social resposibility and values quietly unfolded in Indore after five daughters fulfilled their mother's last wish by donating her body for medical research after performing her last rites.

79-year-old Santosh Verma, a resident of Sudama Nagar, passed away on February 23, 2026, after being on a ventilator for about a week.

Breaking Traditions

In this poignant moment, as Santosh Verma did not have a son, her five daughters, all five daughters, shouldered their mother's bier. The funeral rites were performed symbolically through havan and chanting of mantras, as per the tradition of the Gayatri Parivar.

All the sisters, by mutual consent, decided to donate her eyes, skin, and body. This occasion sent a message to society that life can be meaningful even after death.

Living alone since husband passed away!

Verma's husband, Ravi Shankar, passed away nearly 40 years ago. Notably, she had no son. She was left with her five daughters, Mridula Chaudhary, Kumudini Mahalaha, Kirti Verma, Vandana Verma, and Mayuri Galer.

According to her children, as all five daughters married one by one, she lived alone and took care of all the work.

However, as she was gripped by her old age, she was confined to a wheelchair in the last few years. Notably, she was ill for a week, and she was accompanied by her eldest daughter during her final moments.

Eyes, skin & body donated

The family donated her eyes through Index Medical College, which will bring light into the lives of two blind individuals. Her skin was also donated, which will be useful to someone with severe burns. And lastly, her body was eventually handed over to a medical research centre so that future doctors could learn the tricks of medicine.

The administration presented a guard of honor to the late Santosh Verma for this act.