FPJ Cyber Secure: Miscreants Siphon Off Over ₹1 Cr From Bharti Sahakari Bank Using Cloned ATM Cards Of Over 400 Customers

Pune: A city-based bank has been targeted by cybercriminals and the incident is reminiscent of a previous attack on Cosmos Bank. The Bharti Sahakari Bank in the city discovered that miscreants had cloned 439 ATM debit cards leading to unauthorised withdrawal of massive amount Rs. 1,08,15,700 through 1,247 transactions. Astonishingly, this security breach happened almost three years ago, and the bank was unaware of the crime until recently.

The crime was committed three years ago

The bank's Managing Director, Sarjeram Jagannath Patil, filed an official complaint with the Vishrambag Police Station after uncovering the cyber attack. It appears that the attack occurred between December 17, 2020 and January 1, 2021, at various Bharti Bank ATMs across the state.

The miscreants took advantage of the fact that the bank experienced slight delay in issuing of ATM cards with chips that are relatively safer. It is suspected that the perpetrators were well-prepared, having prior knowledge of this weakness, which enabled them to execute the crime seamlessly.

Criminals cloned cards of 439 card holders

The miscreants got the cards of 439 customers of the bank cloned in different branches and withdrew money from the ATMs at locations including Akurdi, Dhairi, Dhankawadi, Sangli, Navi Mumbai, Solapur, Kolhapur, Malkapur, Delhi, Islampur, Kothrud, Worli, Baner, and Hadapsar.

Alarmingly, the bank's internal security system and the cloned card issuer failed to detect that the transactions were unauthorised which allowed the fraudulent activities to go unnoticed until a recent audit brought them to light.



Police sub-inspector Barure is actively investigating the case. The cops suspect that an employee of the bank was involved in the theft.

