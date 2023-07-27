 FPJ Cyber Secure: ₹12.73 Lakh Vanish From Senior Citizen’s Accounts
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFPJ Cyber Secure: ₹12.73 Lakh Vanish From Senior Citizen’s Accounts

FPJ Cyber Secure: ₹12.73 Lakh Vanish From Senior Citizen’s Accounts

According to the police, the victim is a resident of Ambernath.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
FPJ Cyber Secure: ₹12.73 Lakh Vanish From Senior Citizen’s Accounts | representative pic

Mumbai: A 70-year-old retired MTNL employee was left baffled when she learned that Rs12.73 lakh had been siphoned from her bank accounts in a span of one month in over 30 transactions. 

The woman told the police that she had not shared any information about her bank, neither clicked any link nor downloaded any app on her phone, yet the money got stolen.

Read Also
FPJ Cyber Secure: CBI Arrests Delhi Man, Recovers Cash Worth ₹ 1 Crore
article-image

Random money debit messages

According to the police, the victim is a resident of Ambernath. On July 8, at 11.49am, the victim received a transaction alert on her phone informing that Rs5,000 had been withdrawn from her pension account. Since it was a bank holiday, she did not go to the bank. The next day, the woman again received a message saying that Rs2,000 had been debited. On July 10 the victim visited her bank, but since the server was down, she could not get her passbooks updated.

Two days later, when the victim’s son visited the bank to update the passbooks, he was shocked to learn that between June 8 and July 9, Rs12.73 lakh had got debited from his mother’s three accounts in over 30 transactions. When he asked about these transactions, the bank told him to file a police complaint.

The son then informed his mother, who approached the police last week and filed a report.

The victim has given details of the beneficiary accounts into which the money had got transferred. A case has been registered under Section 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act. The police are now investigating how the fraudster got access to the accounts.

Read Also
FPJ Cyber Secure: Netflix Users Beware! Scammers Targeting Payment Details Through Fake Emails
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Cyber Secure: ₹12.73 Lakh Vanish From Senior Citizen’s Accounts

FPJ Cyber Secure: ₹12.73 Lakh Vanish From Senior Citizen’s Accounts

Maharashtra Rains: 'Yellow Alert' For Mumbai On July 28, All Schools To Remain Closed in Thane &...

Maharashtra Rains: 'Yellow Alert' For Mumbai On July 28, All Schools To Remain Closed in Thane &...

Mumbai News: MSRTC Suspends Engineer After Viral Video Shows Bus With Broken Roof

Mumbai News: MSRTC Suspends Engineer After Viral Video Shows Bus With Broken Roof

BJP Leader Appeals FM for Extension In Income Tax Return Filing Deadline

BJP Leader Appeals FM for Extension In Income Tax Return Filing Deadline

Mumbai News: MLA Urges State To Address Medicine Shortage At JJ Hospital

Mumbai News: MLA Urges State To Address Medicine Shortage At JJ Hospital