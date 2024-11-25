 Former Pune Mayor Ulhas Dhole Patil Passes Away
Former Pune Mayor Ulhas Dhole Patil Passes Away

He had won the election as a corporator six times in a row on six different symbols.

Updated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 04:35 PM IST
Former Pune Mayor Ulhas Dhole Patil Passes Away

Former Mayor of Pune, Ulhas Dhole Patil, passed away on Sunday morning due to old age. He was also known as Nana Dhole Patil. Even after becoming a successful politician, Dhole was known as a successful dairyman.

Several politicians including Baramati MP Supriya Sule, Chhagan Bhujbal paid tribute to Dhole.

He had won the election as a corporator six times in a row on six different symbols. He was cremated at Kailash Crematorium at 3 pm. Emotional tributes were paid to him by his family and hundreds of followers.

He held undisputed power over the Tadiwala Road and Koregaon Park areas for 38 years. In 1974, Dhole Patil's friends encouraged him to contest the municipal elections from the Koregaon Park, Tadiwala area. At that time, Dhole Patil contested the election on the 'cycle' symbol and won.

