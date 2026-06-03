Former Gang Associates Turn Rivals In Pune: Man Shot Dead Days After Release From Jail In Shirur | Representative Image

Pune: A 31-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by a group of armed attackers in Shirur on Monday evening, just days after he was released from jail. Police suspect the murder was the result of a long-running feud between two former gang associates.

The deceased has been identified as Vishal Kale. The incident took place around 5.30 pm near Karde Ghat in the Saradwadi area of Shirur. A murder case has been registered at Shirur Police Station (under the Pune Rural Police Force) based on a complaint filed by Kale's cousin, Umesh Jagdale.

About The Incident…

According to police, Kale, Jagdale and another relative, Kedar Zadage, had travelled to Shirur for a business meeting. While returning in the afternoon, a vehicle allegedly rammed into their car, causing the airbags to deploy.

Police said armed men then got out and opened fire on Kale. The three men tried to run away, but the attackers chased them and continued shooting. Kale suffered multiple bullet injuries during the attack.

Details Emerge…

Investigators said Zadage was also assaulted with a weapon, while shots were allegedly fired at Jagdale. However, Jagdale managed to escape without injuries. Police said the attackers allegedly continued the assault even after Kale fell to the ground. They reportedly hit him with stones before fleeing from the spot.

Preliminary investigations have identified Sunny Yadav as the main accused in the case. Police believe the murder was linked to an old rivalry between Kale and Yadav, who were once close associates.

According to investigators, both Kale and Yadav were arrested in 2016 in connection with the murder of Mahendra Mallav, a municipal councillor from Shirur. They were allegedly members of a gang led by criminal Nilesh Kurlap and spent several years in prison together.

Shared History…

The two were released on emergency bail during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Police said Kale later absconded and was named in an attempted murder case registered in 2022.

In 2025, Kale was arrested by Pimpri Chinchwad Police under the Arms Act for allegedly possessing illegal firearms. During the investigation, he reportedly suspected that Yadav had tipped off police about his activities, leading to his arrest.

Police said the relationship between the two men deteriorated after that. Kale allegedly blamed Yadav for his legal troubles and was believed to be planning revenge.

Investigators suspect that after Kale recently secured bail and came out of prison, Yadav and his associates began tracking his movements. Police believe they intercepted his vehicle on Monday and carried out the attack.

An FIR has been registered against Sunny Yadav, Vishal Pandi and at least five other accused on charges of murder and attempted murder. Police have launched a search operation to trace and arrest the suspects, who remain absconding.