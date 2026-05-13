Pune Crime: Woman's Lover Murdered By Daughter's Boyfriend In Hadapsar | Sourced

In a sensational murder case from Pune's Hadapsar area, the boyfriend of a woman was allegedly killed by the woman's daughter’s boyfriend along with his friends. The Kalepadal Police successfully traced and arrested all the accused within 48 hours in a swift operation.

According to police, the incident took place around 10.30pm on May 3 in the parking area of Hingane Building in Lane No. 5, Sasane Nagar, Hadapsar. The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Ganesh Sanju Biradar, a resident of Sasane Nagar.

Police said the accused Durvang alias Paras Sunil Mankar, Sahil Shelar and their three to four accomplices attacked Ganesh over an old dispute that had taken place nearly three months ago. Investigations revealed that the accused were also enraged because Ganesh had allegedly assaulted the daughter of Sheetal Kamble.

During the assault, the accused allegedly hit Ganesh on the head with cement blocks, while others brutally assaulted him with kicks and punches, leaving him critically injured. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Based on the complaint, Kalepadal Police registered a case under Sections 103, 109 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). During the investigation, police found that the main accused, Durvang alias Paras Mankar, is a history-sheeter and had conspired with five accomplices to execute the murder.

Under the guidance of senior officers, three separate investigation teams were formed to trace the accused. Using technical analysis and information from confidential informants, police first detained accused Sahil Sagar Shelar (24), Chandrashekhar Somnath Javir (20) and Suraj Ramesh Dorkar (21). They were arrested on May 7.

Further investigation and technical surveillance led police to information that the main accused, Durvang alias Paras Mankar, along with associates Paras Kishor Gaikwad (21) and Abhi alias Abhijit Sanjay Ingale (22), would be arriving in the Khed Shivapur-Katraj area. Acting swiftly, police laid a trap and arrested all three accused on May 10.

The arrested accused were produced before the court, which remanded them to police custody till May 13. Further investigation is being conducted by Assistant Police Inspector Ajay Hanchate of Kale Padal Police Station.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Kavade, Assistant Commissioner of Police Atulkumar Navgire, Senior Police Inspector Mansing Patil and Police Inspector (Crime) Annaso Babar. The investigation team included API Amit Shete, API Ajay Hanchate and several officers and constables from Kale Padal Police Station.