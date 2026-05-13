Pune: 60-Year-Old Woman Murders Mother-In-Law With Knife, Calls Police & Confesses To Crime | Pixabay

A 60-year-old woman allegedly murdered her 80-year-old mother-in-law by attacking her with a knife over a domestic dispute at their residence in the Ambegaon Budruk area of Pune. The Bharati Vidyapeeth Police have registered a murder case against the accused daughter-in-law.

The deceased has been identified as Suman Annasaheb Shinde (80), a resident of Samruddhi Residency near Ekta Mitra Mandal in Ambegaon Budruk. The accused, Anupama Sanjay Shinde (60), has been taken into custody by the police. The incident took place on Tuesday between 1.30pm and 2.30pm at the family’s residence.

According to police officials, three generations of the Shinde family lived together in the same house. Frequent arguments reportedly took place between Suman and Anupama. Anupama’s husband is retired, while their son and daughter-in-law were also present in the house at the time of the incident.

Police said another argument broke out between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law on Tuesday afternoon. During the altercation, Anupama’s daughter-in-law attempted to intervene and stop the fight. However, in a fit of rage, Anupama allegedly locked her daughter-in-law and others inside a bedroom from the outside.

She then allegedly brought Suman into the hall and attacked her with a knife, inflicting serious injuries on her neck and hands. Family members trapped inside the bedroom repeatedly requested Anupama to open the door, but she allegedly ignored them.

Meanwhile, Anupama’s son informed the police over the phone that his mother had locked them inside a room and attacked his grandmother. After allegedly killing her mother-in-law, Anupama herself called the police and confessed to the crime, officials said.

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Rahul Khilare, Senior Police Inspector of Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station, said the accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway.