Flood-like situation in Pimpri-Chinchwad, NDRF rescues 49 people

Pune: Due to incessant rains in Pimpri Chinchwad, several parts were flooded and power to several villages has been disconnected. Officials believe if the intensity of rains continues, the situation is likely to worsen.

Meanwhile, traffic from Aundh to Pimpri Chinchwad has been stopped. Besides, Kasarwadi and Fugewadi are also facing severe floods.

In Sangvi, the rescue operation by NDRF continues, Ankur society 49 people were safely rescued and sent to safer locations by the National Disaster Response Force.

After incessant rains in Pune, several areas are facing a flood-like situation. Rains on Monday cut the contact of Pimpri-Chinchwad with Pune city. The old Holkar bridge, which connects Aundh and Pimpri Chinchwad, has been submerged in the water, leading to the cancellation of vehicular traffic on both sides.

Moreover, part of the Aundh bridge near DMart has collapsed, leaving only the Harris bridge connecting Aundh and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Similarly, the traffic movement on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway too has been very slow as vehicles were diverted on the highway. The level of Pavna river increased and the overflowing waters went inside the houses situated on the river bank.

Heavy rainfall has been recorded in four reservoirs, Temghar, Varasgaon, Panshet, and Khadkvasala. Heavy rainfall was reported on the intervening night of Saturday, in Temghar region with 176millimetre (mm) rainfall was recorded, in Varasgaon 133mm, in Panshet region, 134mm and in Khadkvasala 71mm rainfall was recorded.

Moreover, after 11am on Sunday, 49,324 cusecs of water from the Khadkvasala dam was released. Due to which people living near reservoirs were to shift to safer locations. Besides, Chaskaman has also begun to overflow and the water from Bhima river too has been released.

Traffic diversions

Aundh-Sangvi-Hinjewadi road is completely closed for vehicular movement. Currently, the Harris bridge and Banglore-Mumbai Expressway is only open connecting Pune-Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Currently, Sangvi Spicer college, Sangvi-Sanjeev Gandhi Bridge, and Sangvi -Phata-D Mart bridge has been closed for traffic movement. This has severely impacted the traffic movement towards Pune-Pimpri-Chinchwad via Aundh route.

School and colleges in Pune will remain closed on Tuesday, as heavy rain is forcing the release of water from dams into rivers.