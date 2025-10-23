 Farmers' Diwali Padwa Hopes Dashed As Onion Prices Continue Downward Slide In Nashik
Farmers had high hopes that prices would rise by Rs 100 to Rs 200 per quintal due to the festive occasion. However, in reality, their expectations were dashed as prices did not rise — instead, the downward trend continued.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
Farmers' Diwali Padwa Hopes Dashed As Onion Prices Continue Downward Slide In Nashik | File Photo

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali Padwa, onion auctions were held on Wednesday morning at the Vinchur sub-market of the Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee. Farmers had high hopes that prices would rise by Rs 100 to Rs 200 per quintal due to the festive occasion. However, in reality, their expectations were dashed as prices did not rise — instead, the downward trend continued.

Auction details (Wednesday):

Maximum rate: Rs 1,156 per quintal

Minimum rate: Rs 351 per quintal

Average rate: Rs 975 per quintal


A total of 311 truckloads of summer onions arrived at the market. However, instead of an increase, the prices dropped below Rs 1,000 per quintal, adding to farmers’ distress.

Farmers lamented that at these rates, not only is there no profit, but even transport and labor costs cannot be recovered. As a result, the economic condition of onion growers has completely collapsed.


Given the rising cost of production, market instability, and continuous price decline, farmers have demanded that the state government provide a subsidy of Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 per quintal of onions sold or being sold.

Farmers Speak

Rajendra Karad, Onion farmer, Shivare, Tal. Niphad, said, "We worked hard day and night to grow onions, but the price doesn’t even cover our production costs. We expected prices to rise at least on Padwa, but they dropped even further. The government should ensure a minimum support price of Rs 3,000 per quintal — double our production cost.”


Another Onion farmer, Vitthal Nagare, Dongargaon, Tal. Niphad, said, "Onion prices have fallen to between Rs 700 and ₹1,000 per quintal.
At this rate, nothing remains in our hands — even transport and labor costs can’t be met. The government should declare a guaranteed support price and grant a subsidy of Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 per quintal for onions already sold or currently being sold.”

