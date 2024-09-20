EY Pune Employee Anna Sebastian's Death Sparks Dialogue On Workplace Burnout | X

The death of Anna Sebastian, a 26-year-old Chartered Accountant employed at Ernst & Young (EY) in Pune, allegedly due to extreme work pressure, has sparked a dialogue on workplace burnout.

Fatigue, sleeplessness, and frequent illness are early signs to watch out for in cases of burnout and exhaustion due to workplace stress, experts advise.

Dr Suchismitha Rajamanya, Lead Consultant & HOD - Internal Medicine at Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru, told news agency IANS that almost every week, "approximately 6 to 10 patients come seeking help, reporting stress and exhaustion." "Burnout and exhaustion can display noticeable signs, including chronic fatigue, insomnia, and frequent illnesses," Rajamanya said. The expert explained that stress can also manifest as feelings of hopelessness, annoyance, emotional draining, decreased motivation in self-care, absenteeism, diminished work performance, and an unwillingness to engage in work tasks. Individuals may also struggle with concentration and memory problems. "The key here is to prevent oneself from 'getting to that point' and to recognise the need for help when a person does," Rajamanya added.

A recent report by Great Place to Work India, a workplace assessment and recognition organisation, showed that one in every four employees finds it difficult to speak about mental health issues such as stress, burnout, anxiety, or depression in the workplace. Burnout emerged as a significant concern, with 56 per cent of employees being affected. Studies have also highlighted the negative health impacts of workplace stress. A recent study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that high job strain and effort-reward imbalance may significantly increase the risk of developing atrial fibrillation (AFib)—an irregular heart rhythm condition.

Divya Mohindroo, a counselling psychologist and founder of Embrace Imperfections, emphasised the importance of "thinking more practically rather than emotionally, and striking a balance between emotions and practical life." She also suggested simple daily steps to minimise the impact of stress. "Stay well-hydrated throughout the day to help release toxins, eat nutritious food, and engage in 45 minutes of exercise to sweat out your sorrows while releasing feel-good hormones. The most important thing is to maintain a healthy sleep cycle," Mohindroo said.

Experts also recommend stress management techniques such as meditation or deep breathing, and encourage reaching out to family, friends, or support groups, as well as consulting a psychotherapist or counsellor.