'Anna's Marriage Was Arranged For This Month': EY Employee's Grieving Cousin Reveals Pune CA Was At 'Crossroads' In Her Career

Death is a fact of life that often brings about extreme level of discomfort. No matter what situation it is, death reduces what you feel. The situation is even more dire when the circumstances of death are agonising and pain-inducing.

The death of Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old chartered accountant from Pune, is one such instance. Peryail, according to her mother, died of work-related stress.

She tendered her services for one of the 'Big Fours' of the professional services world, Ernst & Young (EY).

Since the emergence of the news, many have spoken against workplace culture. Toxicity at workplaces and the need for work-life balance.

Perayil's Cousin Expresses His Umbrage and Sorrow

The letter from Perayil's mother revealed the travesty of the system and situation. The letter revealed how none of her coworkers attended her funeral.

In another personal account from a kin of the deceased, Perayil's cousin took to his LinkedIn profile to express his grief.

In the LinkedIn post, her cousin, Sunil George Kuruvilla, said, "An elegy for Anna My second cousin Anna is gone. Forever."

He further eloquently reminisced about his cousin and said, "And she is now more powerful than ever. "

Commenting on the nature of event, Kuruvilla expressed his exaperation and said, "Like a canary in the coal mine, she may yet save young lives from the clutches of silver-tongued executives who act like the Grim Reaper."

Kuruvilla then took the world on LinkedIn through the journey of Anna, and said, "A few years back, Anna was at a crossroads in her career: an MBA from IRMA or a CA degree. She spoke with my dad at length and finally decided to go for a CA degree, against his advice."

'Sometimes Tears Are Not Enough'

Taking about some of the choices that were made, Kuruvilla said, "To echo Frost's lines, two roads diverged in a wood, and she took one, just as fair. And that has made all the difference."

According to him, his cousin was slated to get married in the span a month. Recollecting a conversation with Perayil's distraught grandfather, Kuruvilla said, "After the news of her death, I called her grandfather. With a broken voice, he spoke at length. I didn't weep, even when he told me her marriage was arranged for this month."

He concluded his post by saying, "Sometimes tears are not enough. I must pause now. But Anna lives on in me and in those who nurture fond memories of her. Anna is more powerful than ever."

Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Anna Sebastian Perayil. A thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment is underway. We are committed to ensuring justice & @LabourMinistry has officially taken up the complaint.@mansukhmandviya https://t.co/1apsOm594d — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) September 19, 2024

This case has drawn reactions from across the board, EY India MD and Chairman Rajiv Memani expressed his condolences at the happening. In addition, the Union Ministry of Labour took cognisance of the matter and has assured a thorough investigation in the matter.