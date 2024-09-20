 Explore Pune This Weekend (September 21 & 22): Beyblade Tournament, Old City Breakfast Walk And More
Pune is buzzing with energy this weekend, featuring a vibrant mix of exciting events and heritage walks

Press ReleaseUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 01:09 PM IST
article-image
Shaniwar Wada | Gaurav Kadam

Pune is buzzing with energy this weekend, featuring a vibrant mix of exciting events and heritage walks. Whether you're seeking thrilling activities or cultural explorations, the city has something for everyone. Check out the list below to make the most of your weekend adventures in Pune!

1. Beyblade Tournament: Join Pune's first-ever Beyblade tournament this Sunday at Doolally Taproom in Koregaon Park! What’s Beyblade? It’s a thrilling spinning top game where the objective is to knock your opponent's top out of the play area or outspin them. Do you need your own Beyblade? If you have them, feel free to bring them along! If not, no worries—Beyblades will be provided for your matches. What Beyblade will be used? The tournament will feature Metal Fight and Shogun Steel Era Beyblades.

article-image

2. Old City Breakfast Walk: Join Jayesh Paranjape on a delightful culinary journey through Pune's historic streets! This walk will take you to renowned restaurants that have been serving delectable dishes for over 70-80 years, allowing you to savour the authentic flavours of the city. The adventure begins at 8:45am on Saturday from the Mandai Police Chowky, located near Mahatma Phule Mandai. The walk will conclude near Datta Mandir, providing a perfect ending to your morning feast.

3. Antichambre: Experience a captivating blend of animation and live performance at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII)! This unique show combines cartooning, stop-motion, painting, object theatre, and music, transcending language barriers to engage audiences of all cultures and ages. Head here on Saturday at 6pm for this imaginative journey that invites you to explore the realms of creativity and poetry. Entry is free and open to all, so don’t miss this experience!

article-image

4. LEGO Builder Workshop: Unplug from screens and dive into the captivating world of LEGO building at the LEGO Builder Workshop. Whether you're a seasoned builder or a first-timer, you'll find something to love among over the available sets. Spend a few hours crafting your favourite designs and sharing LEGO stories with fellow enthusiasts. Perfect for all ages, this workshop is your chance to rediscover the joy of hands-on creativity.

- Compiled by WeAreChompions

