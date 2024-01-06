Eknath Shinde, Sharad Pawar Share Stage At 100th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Sammelan Inauguration In Pimpri-Chinchwad; See Photos

PHOTOS: Eknath Shinde, Sharad Pawar Share Stage At 100th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Sammelan Inauguration In Pimpri-Chinchwad | Sourced

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar shared the stage on Saturday at the inauguration of the 100th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Sammelan at the Morya Gosavi Sports Complex in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The event also saw the presence of Maval MP Srirang Barane, Industries Minister Uday Samant, Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad President Prashant Damle, and several other dignitaries.





Shinde emphasised the government's commitment to addressing the challenges faced by Marathi theatre, promising a forthcoming meeting to discuss these issues. Acknowledging the enduring love of Marathi people for theatre, the Chief Minister highlighted the rich heritage of theatre arts, extending back over 2000 years in India. He traced the origins of Marathi theatre to Vishnudas Bhave, its founding figure in 1843.





"Marathi theatre's evolution owes itself to the willingness to break barriers in content, themes, presentation, set design, and music to captivate the audience. Even in today's digital age, theatre continues to draw audiences. Both commercial and experimental theatre are thriving, thanks to the contributions of numerous artists, both onstage and behind the scenes. Despite countless challenges, theatre has progressed significantly over the past century," he articulated.

In a proactive move towards the enhancement of Marathi theatre, Shinde disclosed significant financial allocations. He said, "A sum of ₹9.83 crore has been allocated for the Natya Sammelan and ₹10 crore for the Yashwantrao Chavan Theatre in Mumbai. Furthermore, new theatres are in the pipeline through the Cultural Affairs Department, while existing ones will undergo refurbishments based on the demands of theatre practitioners, facilitated by the Urban Development Department."





Underlining the government's commitment to supporting the Marathi theatre community, he assured forthcoming initiatives aimed at constructing homes for senior artists and extending comprehensive backing for industry growth.



Sharad Pawar, expressing his delight at the Natya Sammelan held in Chinchwad, remarked, "Theatre stands as the most influential medium, amalgamating various art forms. While its primary aim is to entertain, it effectively enlightens and educates. The theatrical platform has been a vehicle for people's education for generations, introducing contemporary themes and ideas through Marathi theatre."