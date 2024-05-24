EC Announces Revised Schedule for Nashik Division Teacher Constituency Election | Representational Image

The Central Election Commission has re-announced the schedule for the postponed election of the Nashik Division Teacher Constituency. Voting for both the teachers and graduates constituencies in this division will be held on June 26, 2024. Similar elections will be conducted for teachers and graduates in the Mumbai division and graduates in the Konkan division.

The notification for this election will be issued on May 31, 2024. Candidates can file their nomination forms until June 7, 2024. The scrutiny of applications will take place on June 10, 2024. The deadline for the withdrawal of candidature is June 12, 2024. Voting is scheduled to be held on June 26, 2024, from 8am to 4pm. The counting of votes will commence on July 1, 2024, and the entire process will be completed by July 5, 2024.

The Nashik Division encompasses the districts of Nashik, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nandurbar. MLA Kishore Darade of the Thackeray group currently represents this constituency, with his term ending on July 7, 2024. There are approximately 70,000 teacher voters in this constituency.

The election schedule is as follows:

Notification Issued: May 31, 2024

Nomination Filing Deadline: June 7, 2024

Scrutiny of Applications: June 10, 2024

Withdrawal Deadline: June 12, 2024

Voting Date: June 26, 2024, from 8am to 4pm

Counting of Votes: July 1, 2024

Completion of Process: July 5, 2024