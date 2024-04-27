Drones, Paragliding Banned In Pune From April 28 To 30 Due To PM Modi's Visit

PM Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI

The Pune district administration has banned the flying of drones, paragliders, all types of balloons, and remote-controlled microlight aircraft from April 28 to April 30.

According to the orders issued by the Pune district collector, the ban will be in place from midnight on April 27 to midnight on April 30. If anyone is found violating the order, strict action will be taken against them, mentions the order.

This decision comes in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pune on April 29. He will be campaigning for the Mahayuti candidates of the four Lok Sabha constituencies — Pune (Murlidhar Mohol), Baramati (Sunetra Pawar), Maval (Shrirang Barne) and Shirur (Shivajirao Adhalrao).

Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra Higher & Technical Education, stated, "PM Narendra Modi will hold a rally in Pune on April 29 at Race Course. We are expecting 2 lakh people for the rally. Party functionaries from Pune, Maval, Baramati and Shirur will be present on April 29."

"PM Modi will stay at Raj Bhavan in Pune on April 29. There are no plans about the PM's roadshow. MNS chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit will also attend the rally," he added.

Modi was earlier scheduled to address the rally at SP College Ground. A roadshow was also planned from JM Road and SP College Road. However, it was shifted to avoid potential traffic congestion in the city.