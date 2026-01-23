Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Gets Infrastructure Boost, ₹77.40 Crore Works Completed: Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari | Sourced

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (DBAMU) has completed infrastructure projects worth ₹77.40 crore over the past two years, with a strong emphasis on quality, research excellence, and outcomes aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP), Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari said on Thursday.

Addressing the media on the completion of his two years in office, Dr Fulari said the university has leveraged its own funds as well as the Centre’s PM-USHA scheme to upgrade academic, residential, cultural and sports facilities significantly. Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Valmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, and senior officials were present.

Major Infrastructure Push

Of the total outlay, ₹43.28 crore was spent from university funds, while ₹34.12 crore was received through PM-USHA.

Key projects funded by the university include:

- A state-of-the-art auditorium near the Department of Dramatics with a seating capacity of 2,500 (₹2.15 crore).

- Completion of the second floor of Hostel No. 5, accommodating 80 students (₹2.10 crore).

- Expansion of the Department of Management Sciences (₹2.53 crore, ongoing).

- A new 100-capacity hostel at the Dharashiv sub-campus (₹6.50 crore).

- A modern sub-campus library (₹7 crore) and a new Management Sciences building (₹8 crore).

- An international-standard synthetic athletics track with a total investment of ₹15 crore, including ₹7 crore in central assistance.

Under PM-USHA, ongoing and completed works include:

- A Stress Buster Recreation Facility Centre (₹9.48 crore).

- Centre for Folk and Cultural Studies of Marathwada with a 250-seat theatre (₹6.62 crore).

- A student dining facility near the library (₹3.75 crore).

- Expansion of the Department of Chemical Technology and the UNIC building (₹4.92 crore combined).

- Repairs of five girls’ hostels (₹4.45 crore).

- Smart classrooms across 50 departments in the main and Dharashiv campuses (₹4.50 crore).

- Procurement of four electric buses (₹40 lakh).

Academic and Administrative Reforms

Dr Fulari highlighted several academic milestones achieved during his tenure:

- Resumption of the PhD admission process after a four-year hiatus, with the entire procedure conducted online.

- Nearly 1,983 research scholars currently receiving fellowships from central and state agencies, the highest number in Maharashtra.

- Introduction of industry-embedded programmes in four departments and signing of over 50 MoUs with industry bodies, including CIIA.

- Successful conduct of three convocation ceremonies in two years with strict discipline and systematic planning.

He added that the university has strengthened examination integrity, reduced malpractice cases through surprise inspections, and completed academic and administrative audits (Triple A) of 417 affiliated colleges.

Rankings and Recognition

The year 2024 proved pivotal for DBAMU, marked by NAAC ‘A+’ accreditation with a CGPA of 3.38, its best-ever performance, along with entry into the NIRF Top 50 state universities. The Department of Chemical Technology became the first on campus to receive NBA accreditation.

“With PM-USHA funding of ₹100 crore and a renewed focus on governance, infrastructure and research, DBAMU is firmly on the path to becoming a nationally competitive institution,” Dr Fulari said.