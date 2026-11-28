'Don't Fear Being Called Anti-National; Stand Up For Your Rights,' Says Javed Akhtar In Pune | Anand Chaini

Pune: “If demanding the fundamental right to education guaranteed by the Constitution makes you an anti-national, then do not be afraid of the label. Stand up for your rights, remain active and consider it an honour,” said veteran poet, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar, taking a sharp dig at the government’s education policies at an event in Pune on Saturday.

Akhtar was speaking after receiving the 23rd Samata Puraskar, instituted by the All India Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad under the leadership of its national president and Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. The award, carrying a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a citation, shawl, Phule turban and memento, was presented at Samata Bhoomi, Phule Wada, on the occasion of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule’s 136th death anniversary.

Questioning the government’s approach towards education, Akhtar said education, like food, clothing and shelter, was a responsibility of the government and could not be left entirely to private institutions.

He said, “The educational movement started by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule is still incomplete. Even today, people in several parts of the country are deprived of education. On one hand, private educational institutions are being encouraged, while government schools are being closed, making education increasingly expensive. It appears that the poor are being pushed away from educational opportunities.”

Recalling the struggles of Savitribai Phule, Akhtar said her determination to educate society despite facing humiliation and attacks should inspire generations. “Even after enduring attacks involving dung and stones, Savitribai continued her work with dedication and determination. Looking at her journey, I can only bow before her,” he said.

He also questioned why the working class had historically been denied access to education despite India’s achievements in literature, art, philosophy, astronomy and music. Alleging that the government was pursuing its agenda indirectly, he said, “Society has awakened today, so the government cannot implement its agenda openly. It is doing the same things secretly. We must understand this strategy.”

Speaking at the programme, Bhujbal said the ideals of equality, education and social justice propagated by Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule remained relevant even today.

He said, “The walls of caste and religious discrimination continue to exist in the country. The thoughts of Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule can provide direction to society and help eliminate this discrimination. The struggle for equality must be carried forward with greater strength.”

Praising Akhtar’s contribution to literature and cinema, Bhujbal described him as a fearless writer who had consistently portrayed the struggles of ordinary people and their resistance against injustice.

“A pen has the power to change society. When it stands with truth and justice, every voice can become a revolution. Javed Akhtar has consistently used his writing and art to play this role,” he said.

Bhujbal also outlined the state government’s initiatives planned around Mahatma Phule’s bicentenary, including the proposed Phule postage stamp and commemorative coin, the translation of Phule's literature into seven languages and the distribution of his writings at a nominal price of Rs 50.

He said Rs 200 crore had been approved for the expansion of Phule Wada and the Savitribai Phule memorial, with efforts underway to complete the memorial by February 2027. The project will incorporate technologies such as holography and virtual reality.

The minister also highlighted initiatives for OBC students, including 72 proposed hostels across 36 districts, financial assistance of Rs 60,000 to Rs 80,000 annually under the Gyanjyoti Savitribai Phule Aadhar Yojana and residential NDA training for 200 girls. International-level kickboxing gold medallist Utkarsha Shinde was also felicitated.