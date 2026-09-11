Dhule: 60 Industries Sign MoUs Worth ₹2,452 Crore, 3,500 Jobs Expected

Dhule: Dhule district has immense potential for industrial growth, and the government will stand firmly behind entrepreneurs to place the district prominently on the state’s industrial map. Issues related to land, electricity, infrastructure and administrative hurdles required for industries will be resolved on a priority basis.

Industries and Marathi Language Minister Uday Samant expressed confidence that the MoUs signed on Tuesday, involving an investment of ₹2,452 crore, would create employment opportunities for approximately 3,500 youths. He was speaking at the District-Level Investment Conference 2026. The conference was presided over by Jaykumar Rawal, the State Minister for Marketing and Protocol and the Guardian Minister of the district.

Samant said the District Investment Conference was not limited merely to signing MoUs; its primary objective was to encourage local entrepreneurs to expand, promote new industries and resolve their issues on the spot.

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The District Investment Conference was launched in 2024 with the aim of ensuring that investments by local entrepreneurs receive the same attention as large-scale and foreign investments. Significant investments are being made by local entrepreneurs in industrial expansion and new projects across the state.

Investments totalled approximately ₹90,000 crore in 2024, followed by ₹1.04 lakh crore, and are expected to reach around ₹1.5 lakh crore this year. Of this, an investment of ₹2,452 crore is coming to Dhule district, he said.

Many MoUs signed previously are now translating into actual industrial operations. Production has commenced for some projects, while others are expected to become operational soon.

Samant clarified that these MoUs are not merely agreements on paper but are resulting in actual investments and job creation.

MoUs Signed with 60 Industries

MoUs were signed with a total of 60 industries during the conference. These included 29 industries from the engineering sector, the highest number, 14 from agriculture and food processing, two from the textile sector and 15 from various other sectors.

The industries involved span solar energy, food processing, agro-allied industries, engineering and fabrication, plastics and polymers, cement and construction materials, textiles, biomass, cold storage, bamboo products, logistics hubs, hotels and hospitality, pharmaceuticals and various manufacturing sectors.

These investments are expected to significantly boost diversification of the industrial landscape and job creation in Dhule district.

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“Dhule Is the Industrial Gateway to Maharashtra”: Jaykumar Rawal

Presiding over the conference, State Minister for Marketing and Protocol and district Guardian Minister Jaykumar Rawal said, “This conference is not merely a meeting of investors; it is a conference that will define the industrial roadmap for Dhule district for the next 25 to 30 years.”

He highlighted that Dhule district’s geographical location was a major asset, describing it as the “Gateway to Maharashtra”. Dhule is situated at a roughly equidistant point from major industrial cities such as Nashik, Indore, Surat and Ankleshwar.

With key highways, including the Mumbai-Agra, Surat-Nagpur and Dhule-Solapur routes, passing through the district, Dhule has the potential to become a central hub connecting to major markets across the country.

Rawal said the Manmad-Indore railway line and the Dhule-Nardana rail link would transform Dhule into a key railway and logistics hub in the future. The district already has a large pool of skilled manpower, supported by engineering, polytechnic, pharmacy and medical educational institutions that have been operational for decades.

“MoUs are not merely for applause; they lead to the establishment of industries, creation of jobs and transformation of the district’s future,” he said.

“Today’s conference has charted the course for Dhule’s industrial development. Let us all work together to provide employment to the people of Dhule and give direction to the dreams of the youth,” Rawal said.

Present at the event were Mayor Mayadevi Pardeshi, MP Shobha Bachhav, MLAs Anup Agrawal, Manjula Gavit and Raghavendra Bhadane, District Collector Bhagyashree Vispute, District Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand, Joint Commissioner (Industries and Services) Vrushali Sone and Assistant Commissioner (Industries and Services) Santosh Gawali, along with representatives from industrial bodies, trade associations, entrepreneurs and the business community.