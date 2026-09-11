Nashik: Former Military Man Among Two Arrested Over Fake PMO ID Card In Mumbai | FP Photo

Mumbai/Nashik: A serious security-related incident has come to light against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mumbai. Mumbai Police have arrested two persons for allegedly attempting to enter the Jio World Plaza area in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) using a fake Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) identity card.

A Nashik connection has emerged in the case as one of the arrested suspects, identified as Dilip Rajaram Kunde (49), is reportedly a resident of Nashik district and has a former military background.

According to police, Rohan Premal Parekh (24) allegedly presented a fake PMO identity card while attempting to gain access to the high-security area.

Kunde, who was working as Parekh’s bodyguard, was allegedly found carrying a licensed revolver along with six live cartridges. The police are investigating why a weapon was being carried into a highly sensitive security zone and the actual purpose of their visit.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is conducting an intensive interrogation of Kunde and Parekh. Investigators are examining the origin and authenticity of the fake PMO identity card, who prepared it, the exact nature of the relationship between the suspects and whether anyone else was involved in the episode.

Police are also investigating claims made by Kunde regarding his alleged association with the Special Protection Group (SPG). Preliminary information indicates that the claim was not genuine.

Nashik Link Under Investigation

The fact that Kunde is from Nashik has added a new dimension to the investigation. His background as former military personnel, his employment as a private bodyguard and possession of a licensed firearm are being examined in detail.

Investigators are expected to verify his military service records, arms licence and movements before and after the incident.

Police are also looking into the role of a third person, Prathamesh Bagul, who is reportedly absconding.

Investigators are attempting to establish whether the suspects had planned the entry in advance and whether the fake identity card was prepared as part of a larger plan.

PMO Connection Claim Being Verified

During the investigation, Parekh reportedly claimed that he had been promised work connected with the PMO and that he had been introduced to certain persons claiming to have links with the government. However, investigators have reportedly not found corresponding electronic communication supporting some of these claims.

The police are therefore examining whether Parekh was himself deceived by someone using a fake PMO identity or whether he knowingly used a forged identity card to gain access to the sensitive premises.

No Direct Link to PM’s Programme So Far

Importantly, police have not established any direct connection between the suspects and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme. The suspects allegedly attempted to enter an area within the larger BKC complex, while the Prime Minister’s programme was being held in the vicinity.

Nevertheless, the incident has raised serious questions about security protocols in a sensitive zone, particularly because a fake PMO identity card and a firearm were involved.

The investigation is now focused on establishing the exact motive behind the attempted entry and determining whether the incident was merely an attempt at unauthorised access or part of a larger conspiracy.