Nashik: State-Of-The-Art EV Testing Facility Should Be Established At CPRI Campus, Says Minister Chhagan Bhujbal |

Nashik: State Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has demanded the establishment of a state-of-the-art Electric Vehicle (EV) testing facility or a Centre of Excellence for EV Testing at the existing premises of the Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) in Nashik.

The initiative aims to develop Nashik district as a key national hub for the electric vehicle and electric mobility sectors. Bhujbal has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar regarding the proposal.

In his letter, Bhujbal highlighted that Nashik district is a major industrial, electrical and automobile hub in Maharashtra. The district has a strong base of automobile, engineering, electrical systems and automotive component industries.

He said the availability of skilled manpower, technical educational institutions, a developed industrial ecosystem and connectivity provide Nashik with significant potential for the growth of the electric vehicle sector.

The CPRI centre in Nashik was inaugurated by Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Bhujbal said expanding the existing CPRI infrastructure to include emerging technologies would be beneficial for the industrial sector.

The adoption and manufacturing of electric vehicles are increasing rapidly across the country, creating a need for advanced facilities for testing, validation and certification of EVs, batteries, charging systems, power electronics and other components.

Bhujbal said a dedicated EV testing facility at CPRI Nashik would provide local access to testing and certification services for EV and automotive component manufacturers in Nashik and across Maharashtra. This would help reduce the time and cost involved in testing and certification.

The proposed facility would also promote research and development, innovation and technology validation in the electric mobility sector. It would create opportunities for skill development in EV technology, battery systems, charging infrastructure and power electronics, thereby contributing to employment generation.

Bhujbal expressed confidence that a state-of-the-art EV testing ecosystem in Nashik would attract EV and component manufacturers from across the country and give a new direction to the district’s industrial development.

He said effectively utilising and expanding the existing CPRI infrastructure in Nashik could provide a major boost to the EV industry in Maharashtra and the country. He described the proposal as an opportunity to develop a national-level Centre of Excellence for next-generation electric mobility technology through CPRI Nashik.

Bhujbal has urged the Chief Minister and Union Power Minister to recommend the proposal to the Union Ministry of Power and CPRI and initiate steps for a feasibility study and preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

He said combining Nashik’s existing industrial capacity with modern electric mobility technology could help the city emerge as a significant hub for EV research, testing and innovation.