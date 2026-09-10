Nashik: 298.4 Kg Adulterated Vegetable Fat Worth ₹1.29 Lakh Seized During FDA Inspection |

Nashik: A special state-wide inspection drive for milk and dairy products is being conducted under the guidance of State Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. The initiative aims to ensure that citizens have access to safe, hygienic and quality food while ensuring effective implementation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and related rules and regulations.

As part of the campaign, the Nashik FDA office conducted an inspection on September 8, 2026, at M/s Vijaya Enterprises, located at Ravivar Karanja, Nashik. Suspecting the food products to be adulterated and of substandard quality, officials seized 298.4 kg of stock valued at ₹1,29,198.

The seized products included Inter-Esterified Veg Fat (Geer) and Inter-Esterified Veg Fat (Jay Janki Gold).

Although the nutritional information on the product labels mentioned the addition of Vitamin A and Vitamin D, the mandatory fortification logo was missing. Samples of the products have been sent to a laboratory for analysis. Further action will be taken after the analysis reports are received.

The operation was carried out by Food Safety Officers Rutuja Navale and Ashwini Patil under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner (Food) Vinod Dhavad and Joint Commissioner (Food) Mangesh Mane.