Nashik: Fake Godman, Associates Held For Allegedly Promising ‘Money Rain’, Duping Family Of ₹11 Lakh |

Nashik: A case has been registered against alleged fake godman Hirachand Barde and his associates at Abhona, around 70 km from Nashik, for allegedly cheating a Mumbai-based family of ₹11 lakh by promising to make money rain through black magic and occult rituals.

According to the complaint, Barde allegedly claimed that he possessed supernatural powers and could generate huge amounts of money through mantra-tantra rituals. The family was reportedly lured with the promise that ₹1 lakh could be converted into ₹1 crore.

Believing the claims, the family allegedly handed over around ₹11 lakh to the suspects. When the promised money failed to materialise, the family approached the authorities.

The case was pursued over the past week by Dr Gorane and Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti activist Krishna Chandgude, who sought police action. Following their efforts, the FIR was registered late at night at Abhona Police Station.

The alleged fake godman and his associates had already been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to establish the exact modus operandi and identify the role of each suspect.

93rd case in five-and-a-half months

The incident has drawn attention to the growing number of cases being registered against individuals allegedly involved in exploiting people through superstition, black magic and fraudulent claims of supernatural powers.

According to information shared by activists, this is the 93rd case registered in the five-and-a-half months following the Ashok Kharat fake-godman case. Of these, Nashik has recorded the highest number, with 14 cases.

Activists claimed that a substantial number of these cases were registered following the intervention and sustained efforts of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti.

The Abhona case has once again highlighted how claims of “money rain”, miraculous multiplication of cash and supernatural methods of generating wealth can be used to lure vulnerable families into financial fraud.

Police are investigating the financial transactions, the alleged rituals performed by the suspects and whether other people were involved in the alleged racket.