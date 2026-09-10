Nashik: Kumbh Pushes Major Road Expansion, 1,435 Km Network Planned Across City And Trimbakeshwar |

Nashik: Preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 are not only expanding Nashik’s road network but are also set to transform the city’s future transportation map. Road infrastructure works covering 1,435.81 km are underway across Nashik and Trimbakeshwar through various agencies. While the network is being developed to manage the expected influx of devotees during the Kumbh, it is expected to serve the city’s daily transportation needs for several years.

The comprehensive road development programme involves the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Public Works Department (PWD), NH-PWD, Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council and the Nashik Ring Road project.

NHAI is undertaking works covering 316.166 km, PWD 732.89 km, NH-PWD 175.554 km, NMC 128 km and Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council 17.60 km. In addition, the 65.60-km Nashik Ring Road is a crucial component of the overall transportation plan.

Utility network beneath roads

A key feature of the infrastructure programme is the integrated planning of essential utilities along with road development. The road corridors will accommodate facilities for stormwater drainage, water supply, sewage, electricity, optical fibre cables and MNGL gas pipelines.

Consequently, the road works undertaken for the Kumbh will not remain limited to traffic management but will become part of Nashik’s long-term urban infrastructure.

“Our objective is not to limit the Simhastha preparations to the 2027 Kumbh Mela. The transportation system being developed through the Kumbh is being planned keeping in mind the requirements of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar for many years to come. These infrastructure facilities are being viewed from a long-term perspective so that citizens, devotees, tourists as well as the industrial and logistics sectors can benefit,” said Shekhar Singh, Commissioner, Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority.

65.60-km Ring Road to be key component

One of the most significant changes to Nashik’s transportation infrastructure will be the 65.60-km Nashik Ring Road. Besides reducing traffic pressure on central parts of the city, the ring road will help divert through-traffic away from the urban core and onto an external corridor.

Alongside this, the plan includes strengthening internal and external city routes, roads leading to pilgrimage destinations, ghat areas, Nashik Road railway station and airport connectivity. The expanded road network is also expected to strengthen tourism, freight movement, industrial transportation and regional connectivity in the years ahead.

Benefits beyond Kumbh

The massive influx of devotees and vehicles during Simhastha will make traffic management one of the biggest challenges for the administration. Therefore, the road network is being developed beyond major arterial roads, with emphasis on internal city connectivity, last-mile links and routes leading to important pilgrimage destinations.

Improved connectivity to ghats, religious destinations and railway stations is expected to be accompanied by more systematic traffic movement, improved directional signage, road beautification, thematic gateways and upgrades to public spaces.

Target: March 2027

The infrastructure works are planned to be completed by March 2027, with the objective of making the transportation network operational before the commencement of Simhastha.

Importantly, the roads are being planned not merely as temporary arrangements for managing Kumbh traffic but as permanent infrastructure capable of increasing the transportation capacity of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar even after the festival.

Reduced traffic congestion, smoother daily commuting, better connectivity for tourism and industry, safer roads and stronger multimodal transportation are among the expected long-term benefits.

The roads being built for Simhastha will not merely serve as routes for devotees attending the Kumbh. Even after the festival concludes, these corridors are expected to become important drivers of Nashik’s continued growth and development.

Read Also Nashik: Abu Salem Seeks Release During Meeting With Minority Commission Chief Pyare Khan At Jail

Expansion of Nashik’s road network

1,435.81 km — Total road infrastructure network planned across the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar region

65.60 km — Nashik Ring Road

Agency-wise road works

NHAI: 316.166 km

PWD: 732.89 km

NH-PWD: 175.554 km

NMC: 128 km

Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council: 17.60 km

Ring Road: 65.60 km

Utilities alongside roads

Water supply | Sewage | Stormwater drainage | Electricity | Optical fibre | Gas pipeline

Completion target

March 2027

Post-Kumbh benefits

Reduced congestion | Better connectivity | Tourism | Logistics | Industry | Safer transportation