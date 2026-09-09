Nashik: MPSC Aspirants Seek Overhaul Of Exam System, Submit 18-Point Reform Memorandum |

Nashik: Competitive exam teachers, students and concerned stakeholders submitted a memorandum to the Nashik District Collector demanding immediate reforms to ensure transparency, confidentiality, accountability and restoration of student trust in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination process.

Lakhs of students across Maharashtra prepare for various MPSC competitive examinations. They invest years of effort, while their families make significant financial, social and emotional commitments. The memorandum stated that every stage of the examination process must be transparent, impartial, secure, accountable and trustworthy.

Recent incidents of question paper leaks have created confusion and mistrust among students regarding the examination system. The memorandum stated that instead of limiting action to individual incidents, an institutional review of the entire examination process should be conducted and permanent reforms implemented.

Evaluation and other issues

The memorandum also demanded clarity on the moderation and standardisation process regarding discrepancies in marks in optional papers, essays and language papers. It sought opportunities for verification and rechecking in cases of exceptionally high scores or failures, along with making evaluation details available.

Students’ stance

“These demands are not made out of any personal bias or prejudice against the institution. Their sole objective is to strengthen students’ trust in the MPSC examination process and ensure justice for their hard work,” the statement said.

The memorandum stated that since the MPSC is a crucial and sensitive institution linked to the future of lakhs of students in Maharashtra, it is necessary to move beyond temporary measures. It called for an institutional review of the entire examination system to establish a robust mechanism to prevent such incidents in the future.

The stakeholders demanded the formation of an independent Examination Reform Committee comprising representatives from the MPSC, relevant government departments, independent experts and students to prepare a concrete, time-bound and permanent roadmap for examination reforms.

Our clear stance

An appeal was made to the government and the MPSC to consider the demands for fair examinations, a transparent process, accountability and justice for students’ hard work, stating that such measures would strengthen the trust placed by lakhs of students in the commission.

The representation was submitted by competitive exam aspirants and concerned stakeholders.

18 key demands

The following demands were included in the memorandum: