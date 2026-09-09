Nashik: Beware Of Fraudulent Mobile Tower Installation Offers, Collector Ayush Prasad Warns | Freepik

Nashik: Citizens have been urged to beware of fake websites, phone calls, messages and advertisements offering to install mobile towers on their properties in return for monthly rent of ₹25,000 to ₹50,000. Such fraudulent offers, often made by misusing the name of BSNL, may be aimed at obtaining personal documents, sensitive information or money from unsuspecting citizens.

District Collector Ayush Prasad appealed to people not to trust unrealistic promises and to verify the authenticity of any such offer before taking action.

Fake websites claiming to represent BSNL are reportedly offering ₹25,000 to ₹50,000 per month for installing rooftop mobile towers. Citizens, particularly in rural, semi-urban and urban areas, are being targeted through such schemes.

People should never share Aadhaar, PAN, bank account details, OTPs, passwords or other personal information with unknown persons. They should also be cautious if anyone demands registration fees, processing charges or any other payment in the name of installing a mobile tower.

Ignore suspicious calls and messages

Citizens should immediately ignore suspicious mobile tower offers and verify the authenticity of any website or communication before providing information or making payments.

If a person or organisation is found cheating people in the name of mobile tower installation, a complaint should be lodged with the nearest police station or the district administration.

In case of fraud, citizens should preserve transaction details, phone numbers, messages, website information and other evidence while filing the complaint. District Collector Ayush Prasad appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities promptly.