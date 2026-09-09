Nashik: Adjoining Districts Asked To Coordinate On Traffic, Healthcare, Sanitation Ahead Of Kumbh |

Nashik: Active coordination with districts adjoining Nashik will be crucial for managing traffic, healthcare, sanitation and disaster management during the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela at Nashik-Trimbakeshwar, said Divisional Commissioner and Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela Authority Chairman Dr Pravin Gedam.

Addressing a meeting held at the Divisional Commissioner’s office with administrative officials from Nashik division and adjoining districts, including Pune, Palghar, Thane, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Ahilyanagar and Gujarat’s Dang and Valsad, Gedam said the administrations of these districts would play an equally important role in implementing the Kumbh Mela preparedness plan.

Gedam said the huge influx of devotees expected during the major bathing days would require coordinated crowd and traffic management before they reach Nashik. Devotees travelling towards Nashik from Dhule, Palghar, Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune and other routes should not face prolonged traffic jams.

Adjoining districts will therefore have to regulate the flow of devotees in coordination with the Nashik district administration and Kumbh Mela Authority. Wherever devotees are temporarily held back, arrangements for food, drinking water, toilets and basic healthcare must be provided. They should be allowed to proceed towards Nashik gradually once the crowd in the city eases.

The Commissioner also stressed the need to ensure smooth movement of highway traffic and prevent congestion by providing alternative routes for vehicles other than those carrying devotees. All concerned agencies should be aware of the traffic arrangements, while suitable facilities should be created at available locations along highways in adjoining districts.

Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh, through a presentation, briefed officials about the ongoing preparations and responsibilities expected from adjoining districts. He said an estimated 8 crore to 10 crore devotees could visit Nashik during the Kumbh period, while Trimbakeshwar could witness around 4 crore devotees. On Amrit Snan days, Nashik could receive nearly 1.5 crore devotees and Trimbakeshwar around 75 lakh in a single day.

Singh said the entry of private buses, buses from other states and private vehicles would be restricted, while Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation buses would provide shuttle services in controlled areas. Adjoining district administrations have been asked to ensure smooth traffic movement, maintain ghat roads, strengthen disaster management arrangements and appoint dedicated nodal officers for traffic, sanitation, healthcare and disaster management.

District Collectors from Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar and Valsad, along with Divisional Railway Managers from Pune and Bhusawal, participated in the meeting through video conference. Senior officials from the Highway Police, Regional Transport Department, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, municipal administration and the Kumbh Mela Authority were also present.