Nashik: 70-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered In Lakhmapur; Fear Grips Village | Representative Image

Nashik: A 70-year-old woman was found murdered in Lakhmapur village in Dindori taluka, creating fear among residents.

The deceased has been identified as Mandakini Haribhau Sonawane (70), a resident of Lakhmapur in Dindori taluka. Her body was found near her home in the village on the evening of September 4.

According to preliminary information, an unidentified assailant allegedly gagged the elderly woman with a piece of cloth, tied her hands and feet with a rope and threw her into water. Mandakini Sonawane died in the incident.

Police action

A murder case (Crime No. 244/2026) has been registered at Vani Police Station against unknown suspects under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. After receiving information about the incident, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Brahmadev Shelke and Assistant Police Inspector Hemant Phad rushed to the spot with their team and inspected the area.

The police have sealed the site and are conducting an investigation.

Investigation underway

The Vani police are exploring various possibilities, including robbery or an old dispute, to determine the motive behind the murder. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the suspect.

The incident has created anxiety among residents of Lakhmapur village, and villagers have demanded immediate arrest of the suspect and strict action.

The police have initiated a detailed investigation into the matter.