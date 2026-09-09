Nashik: Abu Salem Seeks Release During Meeting With Minority Commission Chief Pyare Khan At Jail | PTI

Nashik: A meeting between 1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict Abu Salem and Maharashtra State Minority Commission chairman Pyare Khan took place during Khan’s inspection visit to Nashik Road Central Prison on September 8.

During the interaction, Salem reportedly claimed that he had completed the period of imprisonment applicable to him and sought his release. According to Khan, Salem questioned his continued incarceration and raised the issue of completing 25 years in prison.

Salem’s claim is linked to the India-Portugal extradition agreement under which he was extradited to India in 2005. He has maintained that the terms of extradition restrict his imprisonment to 25 years.

Salem seeks release

Khan said Salem was advised to submit his claim through a formal written application along with details of his sentence, period spent in custody, extradition conditions and relevant court orders.

The Minority Commission can examine such a representation and seek information from the prison administration or government. However, it does not have the authority to cancel or reduce a sentence imposed by a court.

Khan later clarified that the matter is sub judice and that the final decision rests with the judiciary. Any directions issued by the Supreme Court will have to be followed within the legal framework.

Bombay High Court had rejected plea

Salem had earlier approached the Bombay High Court seeking release, claiming that he had completed 25 years of imprisonment.

In April 2026, the High Court rejected his plea, observing that he had not completed the required 25 years of actual imprisonment and that the issue of remission could not be decided in his favour at that stage.

The meeting with Khan does not indicate that Salem is being released. His claim has only been brought into focus again, while any decision remains subject to the judicial process.

Jail inspection

Khan’s visit was primarily an inspection of Nashik Road Central Prison. The Minority Commission reviewed healthcare, food, sanitation, security and prisoner welfare facilities, along with issues related to the rights and religious requirements of minority inmates.

Khan stressed that all prisoners must be treated equally and humanely according to law.