Nashik: Around 600 Ganesh Mandals Seek Permission For Ganeshotsav Pandal Setup | AI Representative

Nashik: Preparations for the upcoming Ganeshotsav have gathered momentum in Nashik, with around 600 public Ganesh mandals having submitted online applications for permission to the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC).

Mandals have begun preparations for installing pandals, arranging electricity and sound systems and planning immersion processions. Around 750 public Ganesh mandals had installed Ganesh idols in the city last year, and the number is expected to remain high this year as well.

The permission process involves coordination among the NMC, police, traffic police, MSEDCL and other concerned departments. This year, the civic administration has focused on an online system to streamline the process.

In a major relief to the mandals, Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke has announced a waiver of charges for pandals and stages, with the move expected to speed up the approval process.

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The administration has instructed mandals to ensure that their pandals do not obstruct traffic and that adequate parking arrangements are made. Compliance with electricity safety norms and prescribed noise limits will also be mandatory.

The administration has taken a strict stand on the use of DJs and stressed adherence to permitted sound levels.

Meanwhile, the police administration has begun meetings with representatives of Ganesh mandals ahead of the festival. Sensitive locations, congestion-prone roads, immersion procession routes and areas likely to witness heavy crowds are being identified for security and traffic planning.

The final number of registered and authorised Ganesh mandals in Nashik will become clear after the permission process is completed, following which the police and civic administration will finalise arrangements for security, traffic management and immersion processions.