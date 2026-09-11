Nashik: Misbranded, Substandard Food Stock Worth ₹39.58 Lakh Seized In Niphad

Nashik: A special inspection drive is underway under the guidance of State Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. The initiative aims to ensure that citizens have access to safe, hygienic and high-quality food during the festive season and ensure effective implementation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
As part of the drive, an inspection was conducted on September 9, 2024, at Arya Cold Storage and Export in Kokangaon, Taluka Niphad, Nashik district. During the inspection, the stock of food products was seized on suspicion of being misbranded and of substandard quality.
Details such as the use-by date, nutritional information, packing date and FSSAI licence number were missing from the labels of these food products. Samples of the products have been sent to a laboratory for analysis. Further action will be taken once the analysis report is received.
The operation was carried out by Food Safety Officers Suhas Mandlik and Amit Raskar under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner (Food) Dinesh Tamboli and Joint Commissioner (Food) Mangesh Mane.
Seized Stock
Frozen custard apple pulp: 2,996 kg
Mango pulp: 1,780 kg
Kim (date paste): 5,681 kg
Total stock: 6,457 kg
Total value: ₹39.58 lakh