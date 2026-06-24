Develop Pune Riverfront Without Felling Trees, Says BJP Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni |

Amid persistent rainfall, Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni on Wednesday visited four key locations along the Mula and Mula-Mutha rivers to assess ecological concerns surrounding the Riverfront Development Project and review the condition of the city's remaining riverside ecosystems.

The inspection was attended by Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Environment Chief Engineer Sanjay Kulkarni, officials from both civic bodies, environmental experts and members of the Pune River Revival group.

The visit began near Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on the banks of the Mula River in the PCMC limits, where environmentalists highlighted the area's rich biodiversity and stressed the need to preserve existing riverside forests and natural habitats.

During the inspection, Kulkarni suggested that the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations identify stretches of the river that can be developed without cutting a single tree. She proposed creating natural river trails and low-impact public spaces that protect biodiversity while allowing citizens access to the river. She also suggested that, if required, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds could be used to support such environmentally sensitive demonstration projects, which could serve as a model for riverfront developments across the country.

Members of Pune River Revival presented a list of ecologically sensitive locations along the river. According to the group, at least 23 environmentally significant sites have been identified between Wakad and the confluence of the Pavana and Mula rivers, all of which require protection irrespective of the Riverfront Development project.

Environmental expert Sarang Yadwadkar alleged that the river's cross-section is being altered during project execution, which, according to him, is not permitted under the environmental clearance granted for the project. Citizens urged authorities to ensure strict compliance with all environmental clearance conditions.

At Waghacha Ghat in Aundh, the delegation inspected wetlands and biodiversity-rich stretches of the river. During the visit to Bund Garden, citizens raised concerns over tree transplantation carried out during earlier phases of the Riverfront Development project. They claimed that only a limited number of existing trees had actually been transplanted, while most of the greenery now visible consists of newly planted trees. They also pointed out that complaints submitted to the PMC in April are yet to receive a response.

Responding to the concerns, Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram assured citizens that the issue would be examined. He said that while completed sections of the project could not be reversed, future phases would be reviewed in consultation with environmental experts, citizens and civil society groups. He added that efforts would be made to minimise tree cutting and incorporate environmentally sensitive design modifications wherever possible.

Officials informed the delegation that work on riverfront stretches 1, 2 and 3, between Wakad and Aundh, has been kept on hold and further decisions will be taken after discussions on revised project designs.

The final stop was the Botanical Survey of India area, where concerns were raised over proposed roads that could affect existing trees and biodiversity. Kulkarni inspected the site and sought details regarding the likely impact on tree cover.

A follow-up meeting involving the MP, the Pune Municipal Commissioner, environmental experts and citizen representatives is expected to be held soon to discuss environmentally sustainable alternatives for the remaining phases of the Riverfront Development project.

The visit reflected a growing effort by elected representatives, civic authorities, environmental experts and citizens to explore river restoration measures that balance public infrastructure with ecological conservation, biodiversity protection and preservation of Pune's existing riverside tree cover.