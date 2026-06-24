Mohammadwadi Residents Question Pune Civic Body Over Persistent Drainage Crisis: 'We Are Not Demanding Luxury Projects' | Sourced

A long-pending drainage problem in Mohammadwadi's NIBM Annexe area has become a major public health concern, with residents alleging that untreated sewage has been flowing behind Ganga Kingston Society for nearly two years despite repeated complaints to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

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The affected stretch has turned into a hotspot for foul odour, stagnant wastewater and mosquito breeding, leaving hundreds of families worried about sanitation and disease, particularly during the monsoon. Residents say the overflowing sewage has also raised concerns about possible contamination of nearby utility water infrastructure.

According to residents, complaints have been lodged through multiple channels over the past two years. Although officials from the PMC Drainage Department have conducted site inspections and assured citizens that the issue would be resolved, no permanent solution has been implemented.

The continued discharge of sewage has sparked growing frustration among residents, who say a basic civic issue has remained unresolved despite repeated follow-ups.

Resident activist Raj Singh said the prolonged delay has eroded public confidence in the civic administration. "A problem that should have been resolved within weeks has dragged on for nearly two years. Every complaint has been followed by inspections and assurances, but the sewage continues to flow. Residents are losing faith because there seems to be no urgency in addressing an issue that directly affects public health and quality of life," he said. He added that children and senior citizens are particularly vulnerable to the health risks posed by poor sanitation and mosquito infestation.

Veteran civic activist Ashok Mehendale, who has been raising infrastructure issues in the Mohammadwadi-NIBM Annexe area, said the prolonged inaction reflects poorly on civic governance. "The concern is not only the drainage overflow but the fact that it has remained unresolved despite continuous follow-up. Open sewage for such a long period points to serious shortcomings in planning, monitoring and execution. Citizens have shown patience, but that patience cannot be expected to continue indefinitely," Mehendale said.

He added that while infrastructure challenges are common in rapidly developing suburbs, the inability to address a basic sanitation issue over such a long period is difficult to justify. "Residents are not demanding luxury projects. They are asking for proper sewage management, which is one of the most fundamental responsibilities of any municipal administration," he said.

Another citizen, Jaymala Dhankikar, said the issue has had a significant impact on women, children and elderly residents. "The persistent foul smell, mosquito menace and unhygienic surroundings have become a daily source of stress for families. There is growing concern that the situation will deteriorate further during heavy rainfall. Despite repeated complaints, there has been little visible progress on the ground," she said.

Dhankikar added that the issue reflects broader governance challenges in rapidly expanding suburban areas. "Residents feel that they are heard during inspections but forgotten afterwards. The gap between official assurances and actual implementation has become the biggest source of public frustration," she said.

Local resident Danish Khan expressed concern over the potential impact of the sewage discharge on nearby utility infrastructure. "People are worried about the continued flow of sewage close to utility services. Whether it is the foul smell, mosquito breeding or concerns over water quality, the burden is being borne entirely by residents. The administration must explain why such a serious public health issue has remained unresolved for so long," Khan said. He noted that residents pay property taxes and other civic charges with the expectation of receiving basic municipal services, including effective drainage and sanitation.