How 2 Clues Helped Pune Police Solve Ketan Agarwal Murder Case, Arrest Siya Goyal & Chetan Chaudhary | Sourced

The Ketan Agarwal death case took a drastic turn on Tuesday when Pune Rural Police revealed that he did not fall off Lohagad Fort but was allegedly pushed by his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary. The police stated that two major clues helped them solve the case.

The first was CCTV footage from the fort. The footage showed a hooded man, later identified as Chaudhary, trailing Agarwal and Goyal at the fort. Police found it unusual that the man was wearing a hoodie despite the temperature being around 33 degrees Celsius. Besides, his overall suspicious movements prompted them to probe Agarwal's death further.

The second clue was Goyal's call records, which police checked after Agarwal's family raised suspicion. According to the police, Goyal and Chaudhary spoke to each other more than 2,000 times between January and June.

Moreover, it has also been revealed that at the time of the murder, Chaudhary had kept his mobile phone at his shop and taken his worker's phone to Lohagad to create the impression that he was not around. His friends confirmed that all calls made to him during the hours when Agarwal was murdered were answered by his worker. Additionally, the worker's cellphone was traced to the Lohagad area, confirming the police's suspicion. He was then detained by the police, where he confessed to the crime.

Meanwhile, Goyal and Chaudhary have been remanded to police custody till June 29 by a Magistrate Court in Pune.

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Agarwal's father has demanded that the case be fast-tracked and that the accused be given the strictest punishment.