Pune Sinhagad School Row: Future Of 3,000 Students In Limbo Amid Ongoing Dispute | Sourced

The future of nearly 3,000 students studying at Sinhagad School remains uncertain as the ongoing dispute between the management, teachers and parents continues without resolution. The school administration's failure to attend a crucial meeting convened by the Deputy Director of Education on Tuesday raises concerns over students' academic future.

Representatives of the school management had attended a discussion at the office of the Pune Divisional Deputy Director of Education on Monday, and another round of talks was scheduled for Tuesday to find a solution. However, the management did not send any representatives for the second meeting, drawing sharp criticism from teachers and parents.

Addressing parents, teachers and school bus drivers after the meeting, Pune Divisional Deputy Director of Education Ganpat More assured them that every effort would be made to ensure students do not suffer academically, the school continues functioning and teachers receive their pending salaries. He warned, however, that if the situation remains unresolved, the Education Department will initiate the process of cancelling the school's recognition.

More also appealed to parents to continue sending their children to school regularly. However, parents questioned the purpose of doing so when regular teaching is not taking place.

“My child is studying in Class 10. No school would take admission in Class 10 for board exams; schools prefer to take admission in Class 9. What will happen to my child’s future? How much longer should we wait for classes to resume?” asked parent Ravindra Joshi.

Teachers expressed disappointment over the school management's absence from the meeting, stating that the administration's unwillingness to participate had left them with no option but to explore legal remedies.

"We will now approach the Women's Commission, file police complaints on behalf of teachers and staff, and seek intervention from senior officials in the Police Commissioner's Office," a teacher said on the condition of anonymity.

Teachers also appealed to parents not to pay school fees until the management cooperates with the authorities and resolves the crisis.

With no breakthrough in sight, the controversy surrounding Sinhagad School is expected to intensify in the coming days. Parents are now demanding that the matter be raised in the Maharashtra Legislature to ensure immediate government intervention and safeguard the future of thousands of students.