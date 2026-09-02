Dengue Cases Surge In Pune With 484 Suspected Infections Reported In August | File Photo

Pune: Pune is witnessing a sharp rise in dengue and chikungunya infections, with August recording the highest number of suspected dengue cases so far this year. According to the latest Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) data, 484 suspected dengue cases were reported in August, compared with 323 in July and 175 in June. Of the 1,155 suspected dengue cases recorded between January and August, 47 have been confirmed through National Institute of Virology (NIV) testing. The city has also recorded 21 chikungunya cases this year.

The sharp rise has come as intermittent rainfall, humidity and water accumulation have created favourable conditions for the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes, which transmit dengue and chikungunya. The mosquito can breed in even small quantities of stagnant water, including water collected in discarded containers, tyres, flowerpots, coconut shells, coolers and other unused material.

August sees sharpest jump

The PMC figures show a steady increase as the monsoon progressed. There were 25 suspected dengue cases in January, 23 in February, 26 in March, 41 in April and 58 in May. The number increased to 175 in June, 323 in July and then jumped to 484 in August. Confirmed dengue cases also increased, with 21 NIV-positive cases reported in August, according to PMC’s data accessed by The Free Press Journal.

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PMC Assistant Medical Officer of Health, Dr Rajesh Dighe, told The Free Press Journal, “With intermittent rains creating temporary mosquito-breeding spots, citizens should take precautions such as using mosquito nets and repellents. Citizens should also be alert and help the civic body in preventive efforts.”

According to him, the problem is not restricted to large pools of water. Temporary collections of rainwater around residential and commercial premises can also become breeding sites. The PMC has therefore been conducting surveillance and taking action wherever mosquito larvae or breeding sites are detected.

Know the symptoms

Dengue generally presents with sudden fever, body aches, headache, pain behind the eyes, rash, vomiting and weakness. Dr Dighe has advised people experiencing such symptoms to seek medical attention promptly rather than ignoring persistent fever.

Chikungunya can also cause fever and marked joint pain. Since the initial symptoms of several monsoon illnesses can overlap, medical consultation and appropriate testing are important, particularly when fever persists or symptoms worsen.

“Residents should strictly avoid self-medication. Those suffering from fever should maintain adequate hydration and follow medical advice regarding medicines and monitoring,” Dr Dighe said.

2,231 breeding sites detected

The PMC report has identified 2,231 mosquito-breeding sites this year at homes, offices, colleges and other premises. The civic body has intensified its efforts to identify and eliminate stagnant-water sources, while also asking citizens to cooperate.

The PMC has appealed to residents to observe a weekly “dry day”, during which containers and other water-holding objects are emptied and cleaned. Water accumulated in flowerpots, coolers and behind refrigerators should be removed regularly. Unused tyres, scrap and containers on terraces should also be cleared.

The civic administration has also directed its various departments to prevent water stagnation at construction sites, roads, drains, gardens and public premises. Ward-wise mapping of cases has been undertaken to identify areas requiring greater preventive action.

With August alone accounting for about 42% of the year’s suspected dengue cases, health officials are focusing on stopping mosquito breeding at source.