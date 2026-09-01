‘Pune’s Law & Order Has Completely Collapsed’: NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Pay Attention

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule | X/@supriya_sule

Pune: NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday alleged that Pune’s law and order situation has “completely collapsed” and urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to pay greater attention to the city. Sule was speaking to reporters in Pune after a meeting with officials over civic issues at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

She also criticised the state government over rising crime, protests, inflation, exam malpractice and the ongoing controversy over DJs during Ganeshotsav. Her remarks came amid questions about the law and order situation in Pimpri-Chinchwad. She was asked about claims that 26 murders and 26 attempted murders had been reported in the city in the first eight months of the year.

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‘Pune’s law and order has completely collapsed’

Sule said she had repeatedly raised concerns about crime in Pune. She claimed that Pune ranks first in Maharashtra and fifth in the country in crime based on data from the Union Home Ministry. She said she had earlier written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the issue and received a response stating that crime was declining.

“What decreasing crime? Data speaks louder than words,” Sule said. She stressed that the figures she was referring to were not her own data. According to her, they were figures submitted by the Maharashtra government to the Centre.

Sule said she had also written to the authorities about the issue earlier. However, she said she would now write to Fadnavis and Shah instead of the Pune Police Commissioner. “I humbly request the Chief Minister of Maharashtra to pay attention to Pune,” she said.

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Garbage depot issue to be reviewed on Sep 18

Sule also spoke about the long-standing problems around the Phursungi garbage depot in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. She said she had met Pune Municipal Corporation officials along with local representatives to discuss the issue. The concerns include pollution, water-related problems and alleged illegal dumping.

Sule said the PMC Commissioner and the ruling party had sought 15 days to provide answers on the issues. A follow-up meeting has been scheduled for Sep 18, she said. She also said an allegation that a garbage tender in the area was awarded to a company linked to a ruling-party MLA would be examined.

“If something wrong happens, no matter who does it, we will oppose it,” Sule said. She added that if she was not satisfied with the answers at the Sep 18 meeting, she would take the matter to the Chief Minister.

‘What has the government given the state?’

Sule also attacked the ruling alliance over the number of protests taking place across Maharashtra. She referred to protests by Anganwadi workers, tribal youth, Maratha and OBC groups and people raising local civic issues.

She said the ruling alliance has around 200 MLAs and questioned why protests continue despite such a large mandate. “After getting such a massive mandate in the state, what did you give back to the state? Only protests, inflation, unemployment and corruption?” she asked.

Sule also claimed that members of the BJP and its allied parties were joining protests in Pune over local issues. She said Opposition parties had a responsibility to stand with protesters, but claimed that even people from the ruling alliance were now taking to the streets.

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Sule asks Fadnavis for clear stand on DJs

Sule was also asked about the renewed controversy over DJs and Dolby sound systems during Ganeshotsav in Pune. She said her position was that everyone should follow the Supreme Court’s ruling and the rules under the law.

However, she asked Fadnavis to clearly state whether DJs would be allowed during the festival. Sule criticised what she described as an unclear response from the Chief Minister on the issue. “Are DJs allowed or not? The Chief Minister should provide a clear answer and guide Maharashtra,” she said.

She also said the administration should call Ganesh mandals together and find a solution to the issue. Sule said Ganeshotsav should not be viewed through a political lens and recalled Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s role in using the festival to promote social unity.

Attack over exam malpractice

Sule also criticised the government over alleged malpractice in recruitment examinations. She was responding to questions about a Junior Engineer examination in which cheating using a hidden camera was reportedly detected. A case was registered against five people in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Sule alleged that exam paper leaks have become a regular problem under the present government.

“Ever since this government came to power, exam papers are leaked every day,” she said. She questioned why technology and artificial intelligence could not be used to make examinations more secure. Sule said such incidents hurt young people who work hard to secure jobs on merit. She demanded strict action and greater transparency in recruitment examinations.

Sule was also asked about reports that 24.07 lakh names had been removed from the SRA electoral roll across Maharashtra, with Pune recording the highest number. She urged voters to check their names on the electoral roll. Sule said she was reviewing the data from her constituency and had also shared information on how people could check their names.

“Voting is your right. A single vote holds immense power,” she said. She also said the Pune administration had so far been transparent when her side raised questions about electoral data.

Sule also criticised the linking of delimitation with women’s reservation. She said delimitation involves reorganising constituency boundaries, while reservation involves allocating seats to specific categories. According to Sule, women’s reservation can be implemented within the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats and does not necessarily depend on a fresh delimitation exercise. She also disputed comments made by Fadnavis on the issue and said the two subjects should not be confused.

Her remarks on delimitation and the implementation of women’s reservation are part of an ongoing political debate and would need to be considered in the context of the constitutional provisions governing the women’s reservation law.