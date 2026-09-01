Pune VIDEO: ‘Call Your Commissioner!’ Drunk Driver Takes On Pimpri-Chinchwad Police After Accident Near Hinjawadi | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A drunk driver allegedly abused and threatened police officers who arrived after he hit another vehicle on the Wakad-Hinjawadi road near the Wakad Bridge. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

The man, identified as Shashank Prashant Khanwalkar, allegedly argued with the police and challenged them to call their commissioner. He also used abusive language and tried to charge towards the police, according to the video. Wakad police took Khanwalkar into custody and initiated legal action after the incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Drunk driver argues with police

According to the available video, Khanwalkar can be heard shouting at the police and repeatedly asking them to call their commissioner. He allegedly said, "Call your commissioner! I am sitting right here."

He also hurled several abuses at the officers and questioned their actions. At one point, he claimed that he was a Marathi and a Maratha and continued arguing with the police, implying as he was local he was untouchable by the administration.

The incident took place after Khanwalkar allegedly drove recklessly while under the influence of alcohol and hit another vehicle on the BRT route.

Police officers reached the spot following the accident. Instead of cooperating, Khanwalkar allegedly confronted them and behaved aggressively.

Citizens at the spot recorded the incident on their mobile phones. The video later circulated on social media.

Apology after the incident

A few hours later, Khanwalkar released an apology video.

In the video, he said his statement against the police was unintentional. He also acknowledged that the police had arrived to help him.

"The police exist to help the people," he said while apologising to the police for his behaviour.

Khanwalkar said he would not repeat such behaviour in the future and expressed regret over the incident.

The episode has once again raised concerns over drunk driving and the aggressive behaviour that can follow road accidents.