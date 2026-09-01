Pune SIR Draft Roll: 28.66 Lakh Voters Missing As Electorate Falls 31.6%; Claims & Objections Open Till September 30 | File Photo

Pune: The publication of the draft electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on August 31 has brought a sharp reduction in Pune district’s registered electorate, with 28,66,481 names—nearly 31.6% of the earlier voter base, not finding a place in the draft roll. The district’s electorate has fallen from 90,80,173 to 62,13,692 across its 21 Assembly constituencies, as per data received from District Election Office.

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The reduction should not be treated as final deletion of all these voters. The election authorities have categorised the names that could not be included in the draft roll on the basis of the status found during the revision, and the claims, objections and hearing process will now determine how many eligible voters are restored to the final roll from September 01 to September 30.



According to the data, the largest category among the 28.66 lakh uncollectable cases is voters who were untraceable or absent, 17,83,058 names. This is followed by 5,91,038 voters who had permanently shifted, 3,12,048 voters identified as deceased, 1,43,975 cases involving voters already enrolled/duplicate entries, and 36,362 cases under other categories.





The impact is particularly visible in several major urban constituencies. Hadapsar, which had 6,51,473 electors in the earlier roll, now has 3,53,101, a reduction of nearly 2.98 lakh voters. Chinchwad has dropped from 6,87,448 to 4,17,715, while Khadakwasala has fallen from 5,97,114 to 3,19,263. Bhosari, another large constituency, has come down from 6,35,114 to 4,61,934.



Other significant reductions include Kothrud, where the electorate has fallen from 4,48,055 to 2,41,194, and Vadgaon Sheri, which has declined from 5,18,754 to 3,14,940. Shivajinagar has recorded one of the sharpest proportional reductions, falling from 2,92,851 to 1,63,261. In the rural belt, Purandar has dropped from 4,97,770 to 3,10,323, while Shirur has fallen from 4,81,990 to 3,72,111.



The scale of the exercise is also evident from the constituency-wise data. Bhor has fallen from 4,50,206 to 3,59,351 electors, while Junnar has declined from 3,29,754 to 2,82,808. Kasba Peth, which had 2,84,672 voters in the earlier roll, now has 1,92,214.





Officials had earlier identified 13.32 lakh cases involving unmapped voters and voters flagged for anomalies as requiring closer examination. Hadapsar, Chinchwad and Khadakwasala had the highest numbers in these two categories. These cases are now particularly important because hearings and document verification could lead to eligible voters being included in the final roll.



Deputy District Election Officer, Minal Kalaskar, told The Free Press Journal, “Hearings would be held by the respective Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) for voters whose details in the draft roll contain discrepancies or whose details could not be mapped to the 2002 electoral roll. A decision on inclusion in the final roll will be taken after the hearings.”



The administration is now asking citizens to check their names and details carefully. Voters whose names are missing can seek inclusion through Form 6, while Form 8 can be used for corrections and Form 7 for objections to entries.



With nearly one-third of Pune’s earlier electorate currently outside the draft roll, the next two months will be critical. The official revised schedule provides September 30 as the last date for filing claims and objections, with notices and disposal of claims continuing until October 29. The final electoral roll is scheduled for publication on November 4.