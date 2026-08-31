Mumbai SIR Fraud: Cybercriminals Target Senior Citizens With Fake Election Commission Calls, APKs; Steal Over ₹30 Lakh | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Cybercriminals are exploiting the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to target Mumbai residents, particularly senior citizens, through fake links and malicious APK files. In several cases registered by Mumbai Police, fraudsters allegedly impersonated Election Commission officials and cheated victims of more than ₹30 lakh by claiming discrepancies had been found in their voter records.

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In one case, 66-year-old retired bank employee Shailesh Pandurang Kulkarni was allegedly contacted on August 25 by a person claiming to be from the Election Commission’s Mumbai office. The accused told him that an error had been found in his electoral-roll details and asked him to pay ₹5 to correct it. He was sent an APK file, which allegedly enabled the fraudsters to siphon ₹4.65 lakh from his account and ₹2.36 lakh from his sister’s account.

In another case, 79-year-old Chembur resident Manjeri Subramanyam Krishnamurthy allegedly received a call on August 1 from fraudsters claiming that his voter records carried his old address. They told him their team was helping citizens complete SIR forms and sent an APK file. The accused allegedly accessed his financial details and withdrew ₹11.28 lakh through the credit card linked to his savings account.

A similar case was reported by 77-year-old retired BARC doctor Dr Pratap Bongirwar to Trombay police. On July 30, fraudsters allegedly sent him a link claiming that his name and his father’s name did not match electoral records. On follwoing instructions, ₹6.71 lakh was transferred from his bank account.