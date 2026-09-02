Pune VIDEO: Hinjawadi Set For PCMC Takeover - Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Decision ‘Soon’ | X / @Devendra_Office

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the government would soon decide to transfer the entire Hinjawadi area to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), a move aimed at improving civic administration and maintenance in the major IT hub.

Fadnavis said the government was looking to convert industrial estates into industrial townships because local gram panchayats lacked the capacity to maintain these areas despite receiving tax revenue from industries.

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Hinjawadi faces issues as well

“In Pune, it is not just Chakan; Hinjawadi faces this issue as well,” Fadnavis said at an event. “Now, regarding Hinjawadi, we will soon take a decision to transfer the entire Hinjawadi area into the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) so that regular work can be carried out smoothly and the entire area can be improved.”

The Chief Minister did not specify a timeline or outline the administrative process through which the transfer would be carried out.

Focus on industrial areas

Fadnavis said the government had decided to convert industrial estates into industrial townships and have their maintenance handled through the new system.

He said the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) developed and operated industrial estates, but maintenance became an issue over time. According to Fadnavis, industries paid taxes to gram panchayats, but the local bodies did not have sufficient capacity to maintain the areas.

“Therefore, while the Gram Panchayat receives the revenue, no maintenance takes place,” he said.

Fadnavis also referred specifically to Chakan while discussing the proposed changes to industrial areas.

MLA Landge welcomes move

Bhosari BJP MLA Mahesh Landge welcomed the announcement in a post on X, saying Fadnavis had outlined a plan to develop Chakan MIDC as an industrial town and merge the entire Hinjawadi area with PCMC.

Landge said the decisions would benefit workers and residents and improve administrative control and accountability. He also said the proposals were in line with commitments made during the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections and the 2025 Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal elections.

Those commitments included seeking separate industrial municipal bodies for Chakan-Talegaon and Hinjawadi-Pirangut, along with improved transport infrastructure for industrial workers and IT professionals.