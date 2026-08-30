‘Went To Steal Cables’: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Probe After 2 Die Inside BSNL Duct In Nigdi | AI

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Two youths who died after entering an underground BSNL duct in Nigdi Pradhikaran may have gone there to steal cables, police said. The claim emerged during the questioning of three people who were with the deceased. However, police said the exact reason for entering the duct has not yet been established.

The incident took place late Wednesday night near Lokmanya Hospital in Nigdi Pradhikaran. Manoj Baburao Shinde, 26, and Amol Ashok Shinde, 19, died after descending into the roughly 10-foot-deep duct. Police received information at around 11.45pm that two people were trapped inside. Fire brigade personnel pulled them out of the chamber. They were taken to YCM Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Three detained in Hingoli

As part of the investigation, police detained three people who were reportedly with Manoj and Amol. The three were later questioned in Hingoli.

According to the preliminary information given to police, Manoj had called the three men and they had gone to the Nigdi site to steal BSNL cables.

However, Assistant Commissioner of Police Prashant Dhole said the claim is still being verified.

Police are investigating whether the youths had actually entered the duct only to steal cables or whether there was another reason. Further details are expected after the suspects are questioned in detail.

BSNL says it did not send them

The circumstances leading to the deaths remain unclear. BSNL officials and contractors have told police that they had not sent any workers to the location for any work.

The two deceased men were also not BSNL employees.

This has raised questions about why the two entered the underground chamber and how they gained access to it. Police are also looking into the role of others who may have been involved.

Same duct claimed three lives last year

The latest deaths have also brought renewed attention to the safety of the BSNL duct.

Three workers died after entering the same underground duct on August 15, 2025. Lakhan Dhaware, 35, Dattatray Vhanale, 38, and Sahebrao Geershete, 35, died in the incident. Police had suspected suffocation.

A culpable homicide case was registered against a contractor and an unidentified official after the 2025 deaths.

With the latest incident, five people have now died inside the same duct in about a year.

Questions over safety

The duct contains underground cables and is around 10 feet deep. Fire officials have raised concerns about the possibility of dangerous gases accumulating inside such chambers, particularly during the monsoon when mud and rainwater can collect inside.

The two youths in the latest incident were reportedly found without safety equipment. The exact cause of their deaths, however, is yet to be confirmed. Police are awaiting medical and post-mortem findings to establish whether they died due to suffocation, lack of oxygen, toxic gases or another cause.

The repeated deaths have also raised questions about whether adequate safety measures were put in place after the three fatalities last year.

Police are now investigating the possible cable theft angle along with the circumstances under which Manoj and Amol entered the duct.

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